DNC plagued by infighting and incompetence, leaving Democrats desperate for cash

The Democratic Party is once again in shambles, and even its own members are starting to speak out.

The Democratic Party has remained in free fall ever since President Donald Trump's sweeping victory, and its members have not yet regained their footing. Most recently, the Democratic National Committee has taken on new leadership in an attempt to salvage the party, but even its staff said the organization is in disarray.

In just four and a half months, DNC Chair Ken Martin has apparently run the party into the ground. Multiple reports quote party officials criticizing Martin's handling of the DNC's finances, calling him "weak and whiny" and describing his tenure as "disappointing."

'We’re in the most serious existential crisis.'

Rahm Emanuel, who served as chief of staff for former President Barack Obama, expressed frustration about the Democratic Party's incompetence in the aftermath of Trump's election.

"We’re in the most serious existential crisis with Donald Trump both at home and abroad — and with the biggest political opportunity in a decade," Emanuel said. "And the DNC has spent six months on a firing squad in the circle and can’t even fire a shot out. And Trump’s world is a target-rich environment."

The DNC has been plagued by disorder for months now, with much of the infighting focused on leadership. Gun control activist David Hogg briefly served as a vice chair of the DNC before he was unceremoniously ousted following a lot of internal drama.

"This is worse than some high school student council drama," Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin told the New York Times.



The DNC's crippling financial state may also have caused much of the infighting, with the organization's funds reportedly shrinking by $4 million from January to April. During the same period, the Republican National Committee's funds increased by about $29 million.

Multiple sources told the New York Times that donors have been more stingy with Martin at the helm, which has further strained relations within the DNC. Despite this chaos, Martin remains confident in his leadership and the future of the party.

"People invested more money than they ever had before, they dug deeper than they ever had, and they are quite frustrated by the result," Mr. Martin said. “They want answers. I don’t take it personally. I wasn’t in charge.”



