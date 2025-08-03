Michelle Obama labels ESPN and Stephen A. Smith 'Real Housewives'

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock doesn’t agree with Michelle Obama often, but when he does, it’s because she’s laughing at the expense of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith — which she did on a recent segment of her podcast.

“If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ you know? I mean, you know, it’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along, you know?” Obama said, before bringing up Stephen A. Smith.

“He’d be a great real housewife,” one of her guests chimed in.

“He would be, right?” Obama laughed.

“I’m like, what’s the difference? It’s just, you know, it’s just a sociological drama. I mean, the fact that people over seasons of working together still can’t get along, right? They still have the same arguments, and it’s just not women, but this happens in sports too. I find it fascinating,” Obama continued.

“This has got to be a high point for ESPN. ... They’re talking about how feminine ESPN is. Hats off to Stephen A. Smith and Bob Iger and Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe. You have feminized ESPN,” Whitlock laughs.

“They look like a bunch of desperate housewives from Atlanta,” he continues. “Could they be calling you more ghetto than that?”

Whitlock isn’t letting Joy Taylor, who hinted in an interview that she was moving to Barstool, off the hook either.

“It just fits,” he says. “She’s a desperate housewife. She’s sexually liberated. Makes perfect sense for her to wind up at Barstool.”

