David Hogg removed as DNC vice chair, attacks Democrats weeks after spilling beans to undercover reporter

Gun control advocate David Hogg was elected the Democratic Party's youngest vice chairman on Feb. 1.

This proved controversial among some of his fellow travelers, including an electoral loser who complained that the Democratic National Committee had violated its own DEI bylaws by not electing enough people with preferred immutable characteristics.

Despite the party previously stating that the election was "conducted fairly, transparently, and in alignment with the rules," party elites subsequently declared Hogg's election null and void, then removed him on Wednesday through a virtual vote of 294 to 99. Hogg was therefore put in the undesirable position of competing for a seat he won 130 days earlier but had stolen from him.

'We will continue to lose.'

Rather than suffer more humiliation at the hands of his party, the gangling Democrat threw in the towel on Wednesday, announcing he was not running for the new DNC vice chair election.

Prior to explaining his surrender, Hogg revisited critiques of the party that previously got him in hot water with the old guard and dubbed a "twerp" by Democratic strategist James Carville.

Hogg stated in a thread on X, "I started Leaders We Deserve for a simple purpose: to be the Emily's List for progressive young Democrats."

Leaders We Deserve is an outfit that tries to help young leftists get elected to Congress and state legislatures in order to "defeat the far-right agenda and advance a progressive vision for the future."

"After seeing a serious lack of vision from Democratic leaders, too many of them asleep at the wheel, and Democrats dying in office that have helped to hand Republicans an expanded majority, it became clear that Leaders We Deserve had to start primarying incumbents and directly challenging the culture of seniority politics that brought our party to this place to help get our party into fighting shape again," Hogg wrote.

Hogg, warned not to challenge Democratic incumbents earlier this year by DNC Chairman Ken Martin, noted further, "We have a real challenge ahead of us. We lost voting share with almost every demographic across the board, and despite all that Trump has done, our approvals remain at 27%. If we don't show our country how we are dramatically changing and provide an alternative vision for the future as a party, we will continue to lose."

After that throat-clearing, the 25-year-old Democrat noted that while he sought to play a positive role in the position of DNC vice chair, it has become clear to him that "there is fundamental disagreement about the role."

'I respect his decision to step back from his post as vice chair.'

Hogg claimed that he ultimately decided not to run "so the party can focus on what really matters."

Had he stuck it out, Hogg would likely have faced significant criticism over his recent disclosures to an undercover Project Veritas reporter.

Project Veritas released undercover footage last month that appeared to show Hogg both hammering California Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) over her alleged insider trading and identifying Jill Biden's former chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, as an individual in the Biden White House who wielded "an enormous amount of power" — a troubling admission amid investigations into the potential misuse of the presidential autopen in the finals days of the Biden administration.

Despite reportedly giving Hogg a tongue-lashing over the weekend, DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement obtained by Semafor, "I commend David for his years of activism, organizing, and fighting for his generation."

"While I continue to believe he is a powerful voice for this party, I respect his decision to step back from his post as vice chair," continued Martin. "I have no doubt that he will remain an important advocate for Democrats across the map. I appreciate his service as an officer, his hard work, and his dedication to the party."

The DNC is holding new elections for the roles beginning on Thursday.

Kalyn Free, the American Indian who originally challenged the DNC's February election, tried and failed to secure the role of vice chair earlier this year. Now with Hogg out, she is reportedly trying again.

