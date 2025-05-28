David Hogg spills the beans to undercover reporter about who really controlled the Biden White House

Project Veritas released undercover footage Wednesday that appears to show Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg and Deterrian Jones, a former staffer in the Biden administration's Office of Digital Strategy, spill the beans about who was really running the Biden White House.

Their answers might be of interest to congressional investigators on the House Oversight Committee and to Ed Martin, the incoming Department of Justice pardon attorney and director of the DOJ's Weaponization Working Group, who are looking into who might have been using the autopen to sign documents in former President Joe Biden's name in the geriatric Democrat's mental and bodily absence.

'I can't stress to you how much power he had at the White House.'

Responding to a question concerning corruption at the DNC, Hogg — facing a potential ouster next month after party elites effectively declared his election null and void — noted the "bigger issue was, like, the inner circle that was around Biden."

"Jill Biden's chief of staff had an enormous amount of power," Hogg allegedly told Project Veritas, referring to Anthony Bernal.

Deterrian Jones told one of Project Veritas' undercover reporters that Bernal was a "shadowy, 'Wizard of Oz'-type figure" who "wielded an enormous amount of power."

"I can't stress to you how much power he had at the White House," added Jones.

Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin," reportedly characterizes Bernal as one of the most influential people in the White House and a key member of Biden's so-called politburo.

A source familiar with the inner workings of the Biden White House told the authors, "Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board," reported the New York Post.

The book claims that "in practice, Bruce Reed was the real domestic policy adviser, Mike Donilon was the actual political director, Steve Ricchetti controlled Legislative Affairs, and Klain controlled a bit of everything."

After hearing from a whistleblower involved with the 2020 Biden campaign at the highest levels, Ed Martin — who revealed on May 20 that his investigation into the use of the autopen has actually been under way for weeks — identified the "gatekeepers" who were "dominant characters in the White House."

Martin's list partially overlapped with the "politburo" members listed in Tapper's book — Klain, Ricchetti, and Jill Biden were names common to both. However, Martin also named former Biden adviser Anita Dunn and Barack Obama's former personal attorney Robert Bauer.

The admissions from Hogg and Jones, coupled with the revelations in Tapper's book, appear to confirm President Donald Trump's suspicion, which he expressed to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck in October, namely that Biden was effectively a figurehead for a "committee" of unnamed bureaucrats.

