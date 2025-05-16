The party of democracy just stole an election from itself

Who could’ve seen it coming?

Just 101 days into his tenure as the Democratic Party’s youngest vice chairman — and the first “Zoomer” to hold that office — party elites have already declared David Hogg’s election null and void, a complaint that sounds suspiciously like “election fraud.” It’s the latest embarrassment from a spent political party that pales in comparison to President Trump’s incredibly successful first 100 days. If Republicans are wise, they’ll take advantage of the chaos ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Democrats are champions of the system until the system doesn’t work for them, even a single time.

The complaint centers on broken parliamentary procedures — the preferred excuse of weasels and dictators alike to undermine democratic elections — specifically, DNC rules mandating “gender parity” to tip the scales in favor of female candidates running against men.

In other words, DEI did Hogg in.

Hogg, who was elected to help Democrats win back young male voters, complained that “the DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort.” Party elites, he believes, want to “defend an indefensible status quo.”

The DNC’s procedural revelation came just two days after Hogg blasted his party for driving away young men who “feel like they have to walk on eggshells ... constantly because they’re going to be judged or ostracized or excommunicated.”

Oh, the irony. More importantly, will conservatives capitalize on the blunder?

For years, Democratic politicians have told Americans that elections couldn’t be more trustworthy, that only they could safeguard democracy from MAGA Republicans and that their party represents everyday people over ultra-wealthy special interests.

None of that is true, as this latest CCP-style election nullification reminds us.

Democrats routinely meddle with their internal elections to manufacture “victories” for party insiders, voters be damned. Remember the superdelegates in 2016 and 2020? Bernie Sanders sure does — the “oligarchs and billionaires” he complains about cost him the Democratic nomination twice by rigging obscure parliamentary rules against him.

Congressional Democrats haven’t accepted a Republican presidential victory as legitimate since 1988. House Democrats tried to nullify Republican election victories in 2016 and 2024 as illegitimate, yet called allegations of a stolen election in the extremely questionable COVID election results in 2020 “misinformation.”

As for protecting democracy, leftists tried to turn 2024 into a one-party election in many states by removing Donald Trump from the ballot. That was an inside job by D.C. operatives to thwart the will of voters, who delivered Trump a landslide victory anyway.

Don’t forget Democrats’ effort to nullify the Constitution with a “national popular vote” scheme to award all Electoral College votes to whichever candidate wins the most popular votes nationwide. In 2016, that would’ve meant awarding all 538 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton — even in states she lost or didn't bother to visit, like Wisconsin.

Amazingly, Democrats suddenly went mute about the national popular vote after November 2024, with Michigan Democrats quietly abandoning their national popular vote bill mere weeks after Trump won a popular vote majority.

This from a party controlled by a small constellation of ultra-partisan activists, agitators, lobbyists, and political operatives in the Beltway. Recall that Kamala Harris never won a primary vote anywhere — not in two presidential elections.

Massive dark money donors with strong ties to Big Business and Wall Street magnates bankrolled Harris’ campaign from the start. Even in California, she was the ultimate product of one-party machine politics: a mediocre prosecutor who failed upward at every turn by collecting enough party IOUs to earn a political promotion. Her promise was to govern as a figurehead for the faceless deep state cabal that the left no longer tries to hide.

It was only after Harris came into contact with real, flesh-and-blood Americans in places like — shudder — Nevada and Pennsylvania that she fell to pieces. Normal people, it turns out, don’t consider mindless babbling and cackling substitutes for ideas and leadership.

Now, those same special interests are behind the second Trump “resistance” to undermine the agenda most voters voted for.

There’s a common thread here: Democratic politicians and their allies attack the system as “rigged” and “unfair” when they lose. They're champions of the system until the system doesn’t work for them, even a single time; then they reveal themselves for the lying opportunists they've been all along.

Hogg, for all his inanity and gun control bona fides, was honest enough to criticize his party's toxic obeisance to the radical feminists and trans nazis who've made the world's oldest political party repulsive to young men (and most everyone else).

Hogg just proved that democracy cannot be tolerated in the Democratic Party. Dissent will be crushed with extreme prejudice. He’ll shortly be replaced by a gay black woman who pledges to enforce the party line, no questions asked.

Republicans should thank God for this gift. We have an opportunity to further expose and permanently defeat the woke mob while it's distracted by infighting, but that window is quickly closing. If this is how the Democratic Party treats its own “democracy,” America, how will it treat yours?

This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.