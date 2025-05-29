David Hogg targets Pelosi, unwittingly deals Democrats more damage ahead of likely DNC ouster

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg has proven an effective albeit unwitting saboteur on the left. In addition to spilling the beans about who was really running the Biden White House, the 25-year-old gun control activist hammered California Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) for her alleged insider trading in newly released undercover footage from Project Veritas.

Hogg, warned not to challenge Democratic incumbents earlier this year by DNC Chairman Ken Martin, appears to say in the newly released video, "I would say Pelosi's actually very good at her job. I don't agree with the stock-trading stuff."

"I mean, she gets better returns than almost every hedge fund in this city, every year," continued Hogg. "Some of these members of Congress make trades that are way too well timed to not have insider knowledge."

Pelosi, whose annual salary is now around $174,000, has a net worth of $260.37 million, according to Quiver Quantitative.

RELATED: Throw us a bone, Congress, and lay off the stock trough

Douglas Rissing/Getty Images

"They happen to be some of the best financial analysts in human history," quipped Hogg, who is facing a potential ouster next month after party elites effectively declared his election null and void.

'I just want to burn everything down.'

In his Blaze Originals documentary, "Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich," James Poulos, the host of BlazeTV's "Zero Hour" and the editor at large of Blaze Media, highlighted some of the "most egregious transactions" members of Congress have directly or indirectly pulled off in recent years — like making big investments in defense contractors on the eve of the war in Ukraine — without remorse or consequence.

A financial disclosure signed on July 2, 2021, by Nancy Pelosi revealed that her husband bet big on Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple stock ahead of the House Judiciary Committee's vote on antitrust legislation that threatened to limit how those companies organized. According to Bloomberg, Mr. Pelosi's trade secured him a $4.8 million gain.

In September, President Donald Trump demanded that Pelosi be prosecuted for alleged insider trading after her husband dumped 2,000 of his shares in Visa — valued at roughly $500,000 — two months before the company was sued by the Department of Justice for allegedly monopolizing the debit markets. Visa stock dropped by 5% following the announcement of the DOJ's civil antitrust suit.

There are many more such cases of conveniently timed bets and dumps, not just from the Pelosi household but by others in Congress as well.

RELATED: David Hogg spills the beans to undercover reporter about who really controlled the Biden White House

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Multiple bills have been introduced in recent years that would ban congressional stock trading, including Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley's Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act — or PELOSI Act for short.

While Hogg apparently shares the concern expressed by Trump and other Republicans, it's not a battle he's willing to fight.

Hogg told the Project Veritas journalist, "The hardest part about my job is I just want to burn everything down because it's all so corrupt. But you got to pick your battles and slowly build your momentum."

The DNC vice chair noted that even if he tried to hold Pelosi accountable, "we wouldn't beat her." He suggested that it was instead preferable to go after members who "are far weaker."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!