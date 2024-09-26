Trump calls for Nancy Pelosi to be prosecuted for insider trading after suspicious Visa stock sale

Former President Donald Trump demanded that Democratic former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California be prosecuted for alleged insider trading after a suspicious report about a Visa company stock trade.

Trump made the comments on Thursday as he was giving an address from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

'She should be prosecuted. Nancy Pelosi should be prosecuted for that!'

"Nancy Pelosi has a little problem because her husband sold Visa stock ... one day before it was announced Visa is being sued by the Department of Justice. Think of that! Nancy Pelosi sold vast amounts of Visa stock one day before the big lawsuit that we all read about a few days ago was brought against Visa. You think it was luck? I don't think. She should be prosecuted. Nancy Pelosi should be prosecuted for that!" Trump stated.

He went on to say she should be prosecuted for reportedly turning down a request to order the National Guard to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the Jan. 6, 2021, political demonstration that turned into rioting.

As Blaze News reported previously, Pelosi's husband sold about half a million dollars' worth of Visa stock on July 3, nearly three months before the Justice Dept. announced a civil antitrust lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing debit credit markets. The Visa stock price dropped by 5% after the announcement.

A statement from Pelosi denied the allegations.

"Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,” read a statement to the New York Post.

Former securities attorney Ron Geffner similarly told the Post that the trade didn't necessarily mean she was engaging in insider trading.

"Before public opinion judges Pelosi unfairly, it is important to determine who engaged in the transaction on her behalf as well as whether it was part of a broader change of her portfolio,” said Geffner.

