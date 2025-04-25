David Hogg fires back at DNC chair, who plans to change rules about primary-meddling

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg is continuing to battle his own party, as it appears the DNC will be making a rule that bars DNC officials from being involved in primaries.

The drama within the Democratic Party started after Hogg announced that his personal organization, Leaders We Deserve, will spend $20 million to support primary challengers against incumbents he believes are not doing enough to resist President Donald Trump. The announcement set off a firestorm within the DNC and Capitol Hill.

Shortly thereafter, DNC Chairman Ken Martin indicated that a proposal to prevent DNC officers from involving themselves in primaries, even in a personal capacity, will be introduced at their annual meeting in the summer.

'Nothing I'm doing is at odds with any of that.'

“As I’ve said to [Hogg], if you want to challenge incumbents, you’re more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC, because our job is to be neutral arbiters,” Martin said on a media call, according to Politico. “This is not about shielding incumbents or boosting challengers. It’s about voters’ trust in the party.”

Hogg took to social media to say he is not going to change his plans since he is currently not violating any rules. Hogg says the DNC changing its rules to stop him proves his point about needing new Democrats.

"They’re trying to change the rules because I'm not currently breaking them. As we’re seeing law firms, tech companies, and so many others bowing to Trump, we all must use whatever position of power we have to fight back. And that’s exactly what I'm doing," Hogg said on X.

"The role of the DNC is to set the presidential primary calendar, set the presidential debate schedule, to help strengthen our state parties, play a key role in building our data infrastructure for the party, and to be the campaign in waiting for whoever the next Democratic nominee is. Nothing I'm doing is at odds with any of that," he maintained.

Hogg pointed to the Democrats' historically low approval rating, 27%, and said that number cannot improve by "just changing our words. We need to change who we are."

The gun control activist has indicated that he is willing to lose his position as vice chairman in order to carry out his primary plans.

