MS-13 thug convicted of butchering boy sues Trump over transgender EO

Non-straight activists have filed numerous lawsuits in hopes of blocking the implementation of President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14168, which made it the policy of the United States to recognize the biological reality and immutability of the two sexes and to protect women from "gender ideology extremism."

A murderous foreign national recently added his complaint to the pile.

Oscar Contreras Aguilar was one of 11 members and associates of the terrorist gang Mara Salvatrucha, otherwise known as MS-13, indicted on June 22, 2018, in the Eastern District of Virginia in connection with the savage murders of two teen boys, ages 14 and 17. WTTG-TV reported at the time that 10 of the 11 MS-13 thugs were illegal aliens.

Aguilar further complained that thanks to Trump, prison guards are identifying him as a man, using the appropriate pronouns ... and leaving him 'crying a lot.'

The remains of the victims, who were reported missing in the summer of 2016, were found buried in Holmes Run Park in Fairfax County.

The MS-13 terrorists killed the older victim, figuring him for a member of a rival gang. When they subsequently killed the younger victim, whom they believed was cooperating with law enforcement, the terrorists reportedly filmed their butchery, which was carried out with multiple weapons including a kitchen knife and a machete.

Aguilar was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to kidnap, then later slapped with two additional charges: capital murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping resulting in death.

RELATED: White House anticipates 'ultimate victory' against child sex-change regime despite Letitia James-led lawsuit

MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

Now a few years into his 252-month sentence, Aguilar is suing Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and William Marshall, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The 27-year-old MS-13 terrorist, now a transvestite who calls himself Fendii G. Skyy, seeks to prevent the implementation of the president's Jan. 20 executive order titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

Trump's order rejected gender ideology; prohibited the use of federal funds to promote transgenderism or sex change procedures; and instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure "that males are not detained in women’s prisons or housed in women’s detention centers."

In his prisoner complaint filed on July 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Aguilar makes a long list of demands, including a "preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining defendants from enforcing and/or implementing Trump's executive order No. 14168 as to plaintiff; declaratory relief stating Trump's executive order No. 14168 is discriminatory and persecutes transgender people; and [sic] order striking down Trump's executive order No. 14168 as discriminatory and unconstitutional; preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining defendants and BOP from discontinuing plaintiff's gender-affirming care"; an injunction against prison guards using his proper male pronouns; and an order requiring prison officials to let him to continue to wear women's underwear and cosmetics.

The complaint indicates that Aguilar, who has been in federal custody since 2017 and is now supposedly suicidal, has been receiving cross-sex medical interventions since July 2024 and currently receives testosterone blockers and estrogen. However, the complaint suggested that as a direct result of Trump's executive order, Aguilar is set to be cut off of the hormone-altering drugs.

RELATED: Democrat anchor-baby congresswoman admits the truth: 'I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American'

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Aguilar further complained that thanks to Trump, prison guards are identifying him as a man, using the appropriate pronouns, subjecting him to the same treatment as other male prisoners, and leaving him "crying a lot."

While now trying to play the victim, Aguilar has willingly played the villain in many a story.

Reduxx reported that Aguilar admitted to the FBI that he became a member of the Park View clique after committing multiple murders in El Salvador on behalf of MS-13. In the case of 14-year-old Sergio Triminio — the boy founded buried in Fairfax County — it was Aguilar who ordered the murder.