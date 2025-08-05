Democrat anchor-baby congresswoman admits the truth: 'I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American'

Rep. Delia Ramirez (Ill.), an open-borders Democrat who sits on the House Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee, spoke to fellow leftists in Mexico City over the weekend at the second Panamerican Congress, a three-day meeting opened by former M-19 terrorist turned Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Ramirez, who last week called for the defunding of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, suggested in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times that the lawmakers and leaders headed to the convention sought to take up various challenges supposedly affecting the Western Hemisphere, including "democratic backsliding, climate crisis, deep poverty, political violence, [and] family displacement."

In her speech at the conference, Ramirez revealed where her true loyalties lie, telling fellow travelers in Spanish, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

There was significant backlash to the Democratic congresswoman's public prioritization of a foreign nation over the United States — especially because it reads as ingratitude.

After all, Ramirez is not only an anchor baby born of a Guatemalan mother who illegally stole into the country, but she is married to Boris Hernandez, an illegal alien and DACA recipient as of 2024.

The Department of Homeland Security shared the following quote from President Theodore Roosevelt in response to Blaze News' post detailing Ramirez's remarks: "There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. ... Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance."

"My late parents, who were immigrants, loved this country with every fiber of their being and were grateful for the incredible opportunities it offered them. I can only imagine how much it would have pained them to hear a sitting member of Congress, Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), declare (in Spanish) at a public event in Mexico City that 'I’m a proud Guatemalan first, before I’m an American,'" wrote U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "Words more poisonous to legal immigrants, and antithetical to our national character, have never been spoken."

"She didn't leave much ambiguity there," wrote Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah).

'Just send her back to Guatemala then.'

The White House similarly blasted Ramirez over her remarks.

"These Democrats' comments are despicable and underscore their commitment to putting Americans last," White House spokesperson Liz Huston told Fox News Digital. "In stark contrast, President Trump is working tirelessly to secure peace deals, deport illegal alien criminals, and advance America’s interests at home and abroad."

Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall noted, "The idea that this person’s abuela can show up here illegally, touch some magic dirt, and is now somehow as American as a guy who can trace his ancestors to the Mayflower is pure insanity."

"Just send her back to Guatemala then," wrote BlazeTV host Steve Deace.

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre said, "It's time to talk about paperwork Americans."

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) joined others in calling for Ramirez's denaturalization and deportation, adding that "we know where her allegiances lie."

Ramirez has made no secret of her willingness to put the interests of foreign nationals before those of Americans.

She has, for instance, voted against preventing noncitizens from voting in American elections; against the Secure the Border Act; against compelling Washington, D.C., to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement activities; against the Laken Riley Act; against the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act; against the Police Our Border Act; and against legislation that would require the detention and deportation of illegal aliens who assault American police officers and demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her proper enforcement of federal immigration law.

'I am from both Guatemala and Chicago, Illinois.'

The congresswoman also introduced a bill in May that would prohibit the use of federal funds to carry out the democratically elected American president's executive order titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship."

Trump's order, now likely headed for a historic battle before the U.S. Supreme Court, made it U.S. policy not to issue citizenship documents to a person whose mother was unlawfully in the country and whose father was neither an American citizen nor a permanent resident at the time of the person's birth.

Ramirez said in response to the backlash, "Today's attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government."

"It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress — who betray their oath each day they enable Trump — are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots," continued Ramirez. "I am the daughter of immigrants and the daughter of America. I am both Chapina and American. I am from both Guatemala and Chicago, Illinois."

