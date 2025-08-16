Woman found naked and shot to death in storage unit, police say

Georgia police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a storage unit behind a shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they responded to a call about a woman found dead on Wednesday morning at the Campbellton Plaza at about 11:30 a.m. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

'He said, "There's a dead body back there, there's a dead body back there."'

A police homicide unit canvassed the area searching for security cameras that might have captured evidence about the incident.

A man who was at the plaza when the body was discovered spoke to WXIA-TV about what he witnessed. He said he was cleaning up trash when he heard a man screaming.

"I poke my head around the truck and see him crouched down on the ground, knees to his head, just screaming," said the man, who did not want to be identified. "He said, 'There's a dead body back there, there's a dead body back there.'"

Witnesses said the woman had been seen walking around the plaza for many months and had been living inside the storage unit. WXIA said a mattress as well as other personal belongings could be seen inside of the space.

Some of the witnesses said the victim had moved to the area recently from Indiana.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner is expected to release her identity if they can determine it.

