DNC moves to oust rising star David Hogg just months after he was elected

The Democratic National Convention voted to void David Hogg's election in a late-night vote on Monday, just months after he was elected to serve as vice chair in February.

Hogg has been the subject of scrutiny both on the national stage and within the DNC. In recent weeks, reports of infighting and criticisms of Hogg have circulated, indicating an increasingly tense and disorganized Democratic Party.

'I ran to be DNC vice chair to help make the Democratic Party better, not to defend an indefensible status quo that has caused voters in almost every demographic group to move away from us.'

Despite reports suggesting Hogg's leadership was unwelcome, the DNC said the vote to void Hogg's election was based on a procedural challenge, arguing that he was improperly elected in the first place.



Hogg disputes this claim, saying that he was challenging the status quo within the DNC and attempting to reform the party, which outraged old-guard Democrats.

"Today, the DNC took its first steps to remove me from my position as vice chair at large," Hogg said in a statement. "While this vote was based on how the DNC conducted its officers' elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party, which loomed large over this vote."

"I ran to be DNC vice chair to help make the Democratic Party better, not to defend an indefensible status quo that has caused voters in almost every demographic group to move away from us," Hogg added.

DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

After the Democrats' devastating loss in the 2024 presidential election, Hogg emerged as a reformer aiming to identify the DNC's shortcomings that contributed to President Donald Trump's landslide victory. Hogg's damage control consisted of harsh pivots and even flat-out rejections of political and cultural norms, like cancel culture and wokeness, which Democrats have strongly supported in the past.

In a recent appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher," Hogg said Democrats hemorrhaged young men because their party was too judgmental and caused them to feel as though they were constantly walking on eggshells.

"We've created a culture where we say, well, if you say the wrong thing, you're excommunicated," Hogg said. "And that's just not how human beings work. Nobody is perfect."

