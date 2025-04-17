David Hogg starts 'circular firing squad' in Democratic Party with this radical move

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg is causing problems the party would rather not deal with as Democrats are still struggling with how to properly counter the fast actions of the Trump administration.

Politico reports that many Democrats in the DNC and on Capitol Hill are venting their frustration over Hogg's decision to have his personal organization carry out his mission of supporting primary opponents of Democrats in deep-blue districts. The move is highly unusual given that the DNC does not get involved in primaries in such an overt way, even if leadership is acting in a personal capacity.

Leaders We Deserve, which Hogg co-founded in 2023, announced plans this week to spend $20 million on incumbents who LWD believes are not doing enough to meet the concerns of younger voters because they have been in office for too long. Hogg has said he is not going to go after Democrats in swing districts.

"We, as the DNC, need to be seen as a body that can be trusted, that’s not putting its thumb on the scales,” a DNC member told Politico. "We have to be so strategic and careful with our resources right now. ... So why are we in this circular firing squad against Democrats?"

“Engaging in an aggressive, internal type of purging of incumbents that you disagree with is counterproductive to the mission of the DNC,” said Jay Jacobs, chair of the New York Democratic Party.

When Hogg ran to be a vice chair of the DNC, many raised concerns about his far-left views, worrying that those views would cement voter assessment that the Democratic Party has gone too radical. It is because of the Democratic Party's shift to the left on many issues that President Donald Trump was able to form alliances with historically liberal figures like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Other Democrats point to Hogg's history as an activist as to why his decision to go after incumbents should not be a surprise.

Hogg has taken to X to defend his decision to stoke intra-party conflict. Before Politico published its story, Hogg said because of his vision, "there are likely going to be stories in the next few days and weeks about me and Leaders We Deserve that will aim to destroy my reputation in order to weaken this effort. Many of them will be lies. Many of them will be contortions of the truth because people want to maintain the status quo even though it is not working."

On Thursday, Hogg clarified that Leaders We Deserve is not only going to focus on Democrat primaries but also get more young candidates involved in congressional elections.

"Too many elected leaders in the Democratic Party are either unwilling or unable to meet the moment and are asleep at the wheel while Trump is demolishing the economy, challenging the foundations of our democracy, and creating new existential crises for our country by the day," the gun control activist said.

