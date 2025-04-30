The hilarious reason why David Hogg might lose his position at the DNC

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg is now facing a serious challenge for his position as many within the party are looking for ways to get rid of the gun control activist.

Semafor reports a candidate who failed to win a DNC leadership role earlier this year is now saying the DNC violated its own bylaws by not electing enough people with diverse backgrounds to be in top positions. The complaint was filed by Kalyn Free, a Native American attorney. The DNC’s credentials committee will meet virtually on May 12 to consider the challenge.

"By aggregating votes across ballots and failing to distinguish between gender categories in a meaningful way, the DNC’s process violated its own Charter and Bylaws, undermining both fairness and gender diversity,” said Free.

Hogg's lawyers said the election "was conducted in compliance with the rules in place at the time," and it is "inappropriate to try to revise those rules or decisions after the fact through a credentials challenge."

That's right: The DNC's near-suicidal commitment to DEI might end up costing Hogg his job at the DNC.

A DNC spokesperson told Semafor, "While we are confident that the DNC Officer election was conducted fairly, transparently, and in alignment with the rules that were approved by the DNC Membership in advance of the election, the Party provides an opportunity for any other candidate or member to raise concerns for further discussion."

It remains to be seen who will win out in the end, the establishment or the grassroots activists.

Hogg has been fighting for his position and attacking establishment Democrats ever since his organization, Leaders We Deserve, announced it will be spending $20 million to challenge House Democrats in deep-blue districts who the organization says are not doing enough to stand up to President Donald Trump. Hogg has said he will not primary Democrats in swing districts since he does want Democrats to take back the House, but that the party needs to do more to stop Trump's actions.

During its summer meeting, the DNC will consider a rule change that would prohibit DNC leadership from explicitly meddling in primaries. It has been reported that Hogg is willing to lose his vice chairmanship over his primary plan.

After posting a lengthy thread on X, Hogg has reposted many supporting messages from progressives who say he is doing the right thing.





