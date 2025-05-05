James Carville praises David Hogg — after calling him a 'twerp'

Longtime political strategist James Carville has made a 180-degree turn on his view of Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg after calling him a "twerp" for wanting to primary House Democrats in deep-blue districts.

It started with members of Hogg's personal organization, Leaders We Deserve, stating they will target Democrats who they say are not doing enough to stop President Donald Trump's administration. Carville, along with many other Democrats, has voiced anger and frustration that a DNC official wants to get directly involved in primaries. While doing so is not against the rules, it is a breach of trust from the national party, critics say.

Carville initially responded to the LWD plan by calling Hogg a "contemptible little twerp" on "NewsNation."

Hogg and Carville then got together for a debate last week that got very contentious. The debate was moderated by reporter Tara Palmeri.

When Carville was asked about wanting to sue Hogg for the primary plan, Carville said, "I think it is abominable that an official of a political party that is being paid or supported by that political party to go out and raise money to defeat members of the same party. I think that's jacka**ery of the highest level. ... I'm going to tell you right to your face: I think it's abominable that you have anything to do with the DNC."

Hogg and Carville had a phone call after the debate, and it appears that Hogg was able to get the elder strategist on his side.

"He reminded me of the story of, after the Battle of Shiloh, Henry Halleck urged President Lincoln to fire Ulysses Grant. Lincoln said: 'I can’t fire him. This man fights.' David Hogg fights. The DNC needs him," Carville posted on X.

Hogg shared Carville's post and other praise for Carville's endorsement.

It remains to be seen if Hogg will maintain his position at the DNC. The party will be considering a rule change during its summer meeting to prohibit DNC officers from getting involved in primaries, even in a personal capacity. Hogg is also facing a challenge from a former candidate who lost during the voting for vice chairmen earlier this year.

Kalyn Free, a Native American attorney, says Hogg winning one of the vice chairs violates the DNC's bylaws that states the party's commitment to "both fairness and gender diversity."

Hogg's lawyers insist that the election "was conducted in compliance with the rules in place at the time" and that it is "inappropriate to try to revise those rules or decisions after the fact through a credentials challenge."

