Democratic Party's collapse continues: Teachers' union boss Randi Weingarten ditches DNC after 23 years

The Democratic Party is deeply unpopular, at odds with most of the electorate on several key issues, estranged from the working class, and roiled by infighting. It's becoming increasingly clear from recent personnel changes that hatred for President Donald Trump is not enough to hold the party together.

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten, the childless leftist who helped undermine the mental and physical health of a generation of kids by fighting to keep them out of the classroom during the pandemic, has announced that she is leaving the Democratic National Committee.

Like David Hogg — the gun-grab activist who announced Wednesday that he was not running again for the DNC vice chair position seemingly stolen from him by Democratic election deniers — Weingarten appears to have an issue with DNC Chairman Ken Martin and the current state of play within the party.

Weeks before her hysterical speech at the No Kings rally in Philadelphia, Weingarten noted in a June 5 letter to Martin obtained by Politico that she is honored to have served as an at-large member of the DNC since 2002, on its rules and bylaws committee for the past 15 years, and as a delegate to each of the Democratic conventions for the past three decades.

'It’s flabbergasting to me that a senior DNC member, much less one as supposedly committed as Randi, would take the moment to make it all about her.'

"While I am proud to be a Democrat, I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent and actively trying to engage more and more of our communities," wrote the lesbian union boss, who collects an annual salary of well over $450,000.

She concluded her letter by emphasizing that the AFT will be "especially engaged in the 2025-26 elections."

RELATED: Democrats are just noticing a long, deep-running problem

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Blaze News reached out to Weingarten for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Martin, the longest-serving chairman in the history of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, campaigned on disabusing Americans of the understanding that "the Republican Party best represents the interests of the working class and the poor, and the Democratic Party is the party of the wealthy and the elites" and uniting "families across, age, background and class."

Weingarten, under whose leadership the AFT has championed divisive race-obsessive initiatives and narratives, backed one of the losers in Martin's DNC chairmanship race, Ben Wikler. The AFT boss lauded Wikler in a joint statement for his "inclusive leadership" and for his "ability to unite the party during a tumultuous time."

RELATED: American kids' worsening reading skills signal continued fallout from school closures

Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The union boss' issue with Martin may be a lot more personal than his victory over Wikler. After becoming DNC chair, Martin kicked Weingarten out of her position on the DNC's rules and bylaws committee.

A longtime Democratic strategist complained to The Hill about the timing of Weingarten's resignation ahead of the No Kings demonstrations held across the country on Saturday.

"Especially when the country just showed up by the millions across all demographic and geographic boundaries to take on Trump grassroots-style, it’s flabbergasting to me that a senior DNC member, much less one as supposedly committed as Randi, would take the moment to make it all about her," said the strategist.

Lee Saunders, the leftist president of the 1.4 million-member American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, also declined his nomination to remain on the DNC, telling the New York Times in a statement that the decision "comes after deep reflection and deliberate conversation about the path forward for our union and the working people we represent."

The news of Weingarten and Saunders' departures comes on the heels of David Hogg's unceremonious removal as DNC vice chair.

Hogg, who enjoyed backing from Weingarten, was elected the Democratic Party's youngest vice chairman on Feb. 1. Since the immutable characteristics of the winners of the February election were apparently undesirable, party elites declared Hogg's election null and void, then removed him last week through a virtual vote of 294 to 99.

In a long-winded thread explaining why he would not run again for the position just stolen from him, Hogg bashed the Democratic Party, claiming that Democratic leaders suffer a "serious lack of vision" and are "asleep at the wheel," and said that if Democrats "don't show our country how we are dramatically changing and provide an alternative vision for the future as a party, we will continue to lose."

He also alluded to his "fundamental disagreement about the role" of vice chair with Martin, who reportedly subjected the 25-year-old leftist to a tongue-lashing ahead of his removal.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!