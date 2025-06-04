Democrats are just noticing a long, deep-running problem

Statistician and journalist Nate Silver caused a stir Monday with a post comparing mental health levels of Democratic men and women with those of Republicans. The numbers are dire for Democrats but not at all surprising. In fact, it seems like Silver may be the last person with eyes to notice a trend that’s been on clear display for years now.

Why are Democrats talking about it now? That question points back to the polls Silver so often deals in: They’re still losing popularity even in opposition, while President Donald Trump and the Grand Old Party are gaining.

The funny thing is it doesn’t take a statistician to recognize the issue. If you weren’t convinced by years of images of young white women screaming in the faces of black working-class police officers, accusing them of racism, or the insistence on climate doomerism and the obsession with protecting foreign criminals living illegally in the country, you could have just taken young Democrats’ word for it. They post their illnesses in their own bios as bragging rights.

It’s bad news for a party when the most unhinged people in it are the loudest — and seemingly the most in control.

Take Olivia Julianna, a Democratic Party activist and DNC speaker who claims young men have been left behind by the MAGA movement. She requested to speak to a number of fraternities in Texas, where she’s based, and was reportedly turned down by all of them. This is not a total shock. She self-identifies as a proud “queer, plus-size, disabled Latina.” Or, not exactly a picture of mental health — or an effective spokeswoman for normal young men.

This might not be the opinion of the partisan-corrupted American health profession, but it’s clear enough to daily people. In fact, you basically need a degree in clinical psychology not to recognize that Julianna is just one of millions like her. Only a doctor is over-educated enough to call the parade of gender-bending, X- and Y-identifying, surgically altered activists sashaying through President Joe Biden’s White House mentally well individuals promoted by a healthy and in-touch political party.

Not only do Democrats attract the mentally ill, they actively promote their issues as normal, pass rules, regulations, and laws promoting their particular fetishes and personal disorders — and for years made their most vocal and out-there members the face of their moral and political crusade.

My colleagues and I have spent years writing about this trend over and over again. Tucker Carlson wrote about the disconnect in “ Ship of Fools” and has discussed the trends repeatedly on his show. Peaceful podcasts and fiery riot reporting alike have discussed and exposed the trend. The Democrats’ most-in-touch senator, John Fetterman (Penn.), who also publicly struggles with mental illness, has noted it repeatedly.

Prominent Democrats have self-confessed too, with bizarre rants about Palestinian queer rights or the apparent moral quandary of having a friendly Trump-supporting neighbor plow your driveway for free. Friendships and familial relations as close as husband and wife have been severed over support for the president.

As I write in a coffee shop near my next meeting, two women are planning to scream, shout, and protest outside their neighbor’s home over his prominent role in the administration, as they did when JD Vance moved into a Northern Virginia neighborhood as a senator. The Ku Klux Karens even mentioned seeing the official’s children outside his house.

It doesn’t take any expertise or special wisdom or statistical knowledge to see this is deeply abnormal, antisocial, and downright unneighborly behavior that also fails to attract any new voters to the cause – yet they persist. As Ben Domenech noted in his Transom newsletter Tuesday, even progressive Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom are powerless to turn against this shift.

Newsom and others in the party, he writes, face:

immediate backlash from the loudest and most active members of its base, the same base that has elevated the likes of New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett to the top of the very early presidential polls. They are not in the mood for moderation, ranking their progressive warrior maidens well ahead of more centrist choices such as Governors Wes Moore of Maryland and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

So why are Democrats willing to continue talking about it? The basic reason lies in those pesky polls. They don’t have to take my word for it: Voters are clearly grossed out by it all, and they sure seem to favor Trump and the Republicans’ work despite all the screaming and hollering.

It’s bad news for a party when the most unhinged people in it are the loudest — and seemingly the most in control. Recognizing you have a problem is, of course, the first step to recovery. Just don’t hold your breath that they’re ready to do the work quite yet. This crazy train just might not have any brakes.

