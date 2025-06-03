Tim Walz says Democrats need to be 'meaner' and 'bully the s**t out of' Trump

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz issued a profanity-infused call for Democrats to go on the rhetorical attack against President Donald Trump in a speech to Democrats.

The Democrat governor of Minnesota made the comments while giving the keynote speech to Democrats in South Carolina on Saturday.

'We’ve got the guts, and we need to have it to push back on the bullies and the greed.'

“Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner, a little bit more fierce,” said Walz to the audience, which applauded loudly.

“The thing that bothers a teacher more than anything is to watch a bully. And when it's a child, you talk to them, and you tell them why bullying is wrong," he continued. “But when it's an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the s**t out of him back!"

Democrats have been in disarray since the devastating results of the 2024 election when they lost the executive branch, lost the U.S. Senate, and failed to regain control of the House of Representatives. Some have blamed the loss partly on the selection of Walz in order to appease anti-Israeli extremists in the party.

“Donald is the existential threat we knew was coming,” Walz said in his speech. “We’ve got the guts, and we need to have it to push back on the bullies and the greed."

RELATED: Tim Walz compares ICE to Nazi police and gets slapped with brutal backlash

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Walz had previously given his opinion about what went wrong for Democrats in the election and blamed the electorate for not being receptive to the ticket's positive messaging.

"I was a little surprised. I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that," he said in one interview.

"I think what we have to understand is the mood where people are at and understanding where they're at. I think economic issues did impact them," he explained in a later interview.

"We were pledging to be inclusive. We were pledging to bring people in," he continued. "Donald Trump has said that that isn't what he wants, and so if that's what America is leaning towards, I guess for me, it's to understand and learn more about America because I thought that they were going to probably move towards a more positive message."

Walz was previously mocked and ridiculed after he said that the Democrats had picked him for the 2025 presidential ticket because he was able to "code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!