Tim Walz compares ICE to Nazi police and gets slapped with brutal backlash

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz faced brutal criticism after accusing agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of acting like Nazi police during a commencement speech.

The Democratic Minnesota governor criticized President Donald Trump's immigration policies by referring to ICE as his "Gestapo" while speaking to students at the law school of the University of Minnesota.

'It is absolutely sickening to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Gestapo.'

"Some would say, 'Boy, this is getting way too political for a commencement address.' But I would argue, I wouldn’t be honoring my oath if I didn’t address this head on," Walz said Saturday.

"I’m gonna start with the flashing red light — Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons. No chance to mount a defense. Not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye. Just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans and disappeared."

Walz was likely referring to controversial deportations of accused gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a terrorist prison in El Salvador and of Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk.

The Department of Homeland Security responded in a scathing statement on its official social media account.

"It is absolutely sickening to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Gestapo. Attacks and demonization of ICE and our partners is wrong," read the statement. "ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults. Our message is clear: DO NOT come to this country illegally. If you do, we will arrest you, deport you and you will never return."

RELATED:Feds arrest radical leftist for making threats against ICE officers and DHS

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Many online were bewildered and angered by the comparison to Nazi Germany, and they let Walz hear it.

"Gov Tim Waltz indulging in extreme Nazi talk criticizing roundups of undocumented immigrants," said Geraldo Rivera of NewsNation. "Inflammatory language helps nobody. Better to pursue injunctions preventing expulsions and demanding due process. Don’t hate on cops doing their jobs."

"Dude can never resist an opportunity to show off his TDS," said Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

"Walz should either read a book on the Gestapo or shut his mouth and stop trivializing the Holocaust to score cheap political points," responded Eyal Yakoby.

"Attacking ICE agents with Nazi comparisons is reckless and wrong. Enforce the law? Debate policy. But don’t smear those doing their jobs," read another response.

"I find that personally offensive as most of my family were murdered by the actual Nazis. Schmuck," said another detractor.

The official White House rapid response account called Walz a "disgraced loser" over the comments.

Trump's efforts to fulfill his promise of mass deportations have been stymied by court challenges filed by Democrats and other political opponents.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!