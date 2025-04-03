Feds arrest radical leftist for making threats against ICE officers and DHS

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations arrested a U.S. citizen after he allegedly posted detailed death threats online against ICE agents and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Threats against ICE and other federal agents from radical leftists have risen in recent months as the Trump administration does everything in its power to carry out mass deportations now that the border crisis is over.

In its announcement, the HSI Dallas field office said Robert King's "terroristic threats" against ICE agents and Noem were "alarming" because they included intentions to "open fire" if he saw agents in his neighborhood.

In response to another online video where the TikTok user appeared to make a self-defense case for shooting ICE agents, Noem vowed that clear and direct threats against law enforcement will not be tolerated.

"If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Noem said.



The threats against federal immigration agents have risen after the detainment of several anti-Israel college students who are in the United States on student visas or green cards. The Trump administration said foreign nationals do not have the right to cause disruptions or voice support for terrorists organizations in the United States while a guest of the nation.

Videos of the students' arrests has resulted in extreme backlash online from far-left activists. One former Cornell University student, Momodou Taal, sued the Trump administration in an attempt to stop his deportation after his visa was revoked and then decided to self-deport when a judge decided not to pause the deportation. Taal, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the Gambia, openly called for the destruction of the United States "empire" before he was given a student visa to study at Cornell, according to screenshots of his social media messages.

"We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree — not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses. If we've given you a visa and then you decide to do that, we're gonna take it away," Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said on the issue.

