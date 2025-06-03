'Get a life': Transgender athlete mocks hecklers after crushing teen girls to win state championship

A transgender athlete ignored biological reality and mocked his hecklers after his second straight win at a state championship in girls' track and field.

Veronica Garcia, a boy, won the Class 2A 400-meter dash at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday, beating out female competitors as cheers and jeers rained down.

'I know I'm gonna push myself to keep going, but I don't want a man pushing me to have to go.'

As Blaze News previously reported, Garcia — a 17-year-old senior from East Valley High School — used to go by the names Davina Brown and Donovan Brown.

Garcia received a fair amount of taunting in 2024, but the backlash against the male's participation in female athletics has been much more prominent this year.

While heckling and protesting from other participants were apparent, it was the runner's response to critics that has been making headlines.

According to the Spokesman-Review, two men stared at Garcia as he took his mark for the race and then yelled, "May the best girl win," in his direction.

Garcia addressed the remarks after his victory, the paper said: "I'm just gonna say it's a ... shame they don't have anything else better to do."

The runner added, "I hope they get a life, but oh well, it just shows who they are as people," according to Spokesman-Review.

As Garcia took the podium and was announced as the state champion, two competitors were noticeably absent: Lauren Matthew, who placed second, along with her teammate Quincy Andrews, who placed fifth, the paper said.

The girls, both from West Valley High School, refused to stand on the podium — and spoke out against Garcia afterward: "I shouldn't have to push myself to the point of where I'm about to, like, die in order to win," Matthew told the Spokesman-Review. "I know I'm gonna push myself to keep going, but I don't want a man pushing me to have to go."

Andrews talked up her teammate and called her the "best woman" who should be the rightful state champion, the paper said: "She should have won state last year, and that’s taken away from her, which isn’t fair."

Former NCAA athlete and women's sports activist Riley Gaines shared a photo of Matthew on her X page and declared her the "real state champ."

Garcia gave Matthew props, saying she forced him to perform better, the Spokesman-Review said: "I honestly couldn't do this without competition; Miss Matthew, I think she really pushed me."

A handful of protesters outside the venue held signs that read "Save women's sports!" the paper said — a sentiment that has exploded in recent months.



One of the voices responsible for the rise in women refusing to participate against transgender athletes is the CEO of XX-XY Athletics, former gymnast Jennifer Sey.

Sey told Blaze News that the conversation around whether males have an advantage over females in sports should be over.

"Activists continue calling for more research to better understand if men are stronger and faster than women," Sey told Blaze News. "We don't need more research. We don't need more categories to compete in. We just need to test for sex. And athletes just need to compete in the category to which they were born."

