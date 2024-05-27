Biological male who identifies as female crushes competition in HS girls' 400m dash state championship

A biological male who identifies as female crushed the competition in the girls' 400-meter dash event at the Washington state high school track and field state championship over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported.

Veronica Garcia, 16, previously known as Davina Brown and Donovan Brown, earlier this season was ranked No. 1 in the league and No. 4 in the state, OutKick reported, citing the Independent Council on Women's Sports.

While fellow racers applauded other female finishers, they 'stood stoically in protest' when Garcia was given the first-place medal.

Garcia of East Valley High School in Spokane won a heat race at Saturday's state championships in Tacoma with a time of 55.59 seconds, walloping the second-place finisher by over three seconds, OutKick said, citing the meet results. You can check out video of that race here and see for yourself how dramatically Garcia outpaced the rest of the field.

OutKick added that Garcia won in the finals with a time of 55.75 seconds — which was a full second ahead of the second-place runner, whom the Daily Mail identified as Lauren Matthew of the West Valley School District. You can watch video of that race here; check out the booing as Garcia neared the finish line.

The Daily Mail added that boos and jeering also could be heard when Garcia ascended the podium for the medal ceremony — and that while fellow racers applauded other female finishers, they "stood stoically in protest" when Garcia was given the first-place medal. The outlet added that there was "virtual silence in the stadium" at that moment.

In addition, the Daily Mail said that had Garcia raced in the boys' competition, Garcia would not even have hit 16th place, as the slowest male competitor finished with a time of 53.12 seconds — which was over 2.5 seconds ahead of Garcia's time.

The Daily Mail added that last year Garcia finished 164th out of 172 in the boys' 5000-meters at a regional championship.

Washington state public schools mandate that all students who participate in physical education and athletics can do so according to their gender identity without the need to provide evidence of a medical transition, the Daily Mail added.

A little farther south, a male who identifies as female beat the competition in two separate days of girls' races in Oregon high school track and field events and qualified for state finals. That runner, Aayden Gallagher, this month won the girls' 200-meter sprint at state with a time of 23.82 seconds, which DyeStat called "one of the fastest times in state history."

