Ana Kasparian: 'I’m done with the Democratic Party'

Ana Kasparian, co-host of “The Young Turks,” is one of the few voices in the political sphere who refuses to blindly follow the crowd based on claimed political ideology — and she’s not afraid to say it.

“I find myself in this weird politically homeless place right now, because you look at the Democratic Party, and both in pathology and in policy, I feel that they’ve taken on some of the characteristics that were indicative of the Bush-era Republicans,” Kasparian tells BlazeTV host James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

And Kasparian believes this began to happen after President Trump’s emergence onto the political scene around the 2016 election.

“I really do think that Donald Trump specifically just kind of came in, stirred the pot, realigned things in some ways,” she explains. “So for instance, he was such a disruptive force that the left in general just really didn’t know how to react or respond to him, and I think that they, the mainstream Democratic Party, has kind of taken on ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend.’”

“So I think the biggest mistake the Democratic Party has made in recent years is this mistake in thinking that if someone, or a political ideology, is against Trump, that must mean they’re good for the Democrats,” she continues.

And one of the Democrats Kasparian believes Americans need to watch out for is California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Gavin Newsom is a snake, and he is setting himself up for a presidential run. And as a result, he’s kind of presenting himself as some sort of reasonable, more moderate Democrat,” Kasparian tells Poulos.

“He is someone that you shouldn’t trust or believe,” she says. “He has overseen the absolute destruction of the state that I was born and raised in, the state that I absolutely love.”

“Gavin Newsom is the perfect example of a politician who wants to be a leader but doesn’t have the characteristics necessary to actually be a leader,” she continues, adding, “Gavin Newsom follows trends, and he goes along with what he thinks is politically popular at any given moment.”

