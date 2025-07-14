Bill O’Reilly’s SOLUTION to the DOJ’s Epstein files fallout

The Trump administration has gone back on the promise of revealing the Epstein files to the public, leaving Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck wondering why. And political commentator Bill O’Reilly may have some answers — and solutions.

“He invited me to sit in on a Cabinet meeting, which he does from time to time. And he said, ‘Look, we got files. Kennedy, King, Epstein. What do you think?’” O’Reilly tells Glenn.

“On Epstein, I said, ‘You got to be careful here, because this is now being used in political precincts. Both sides want to destroy anybody that was associated with Epstein.’”

“So I said, ‘But it’s very important that the Justice Department tell the folks what they know, and you don’t have to get specific with names, but you have to say, ‘This is the information that we’ve compiled.’ And that’s not hard. And I don’t know why the Trump administration is not doing that,” he continues.

“Wow, so first of all, it’s your fault that we’re not getting any names,” Glenn jokes, noting that more important than the names would be letting the public know that the Justice Department has sorted through the files and determined what is criminal.

“But to come out and say, ‘There is nothing there,’ I mean, it’s at least mass incompetence, at least from Pam Bondi,” he adds.

“Pam Bondi doesn’t make decisions on her own. No Cabinet member does. All the decisions come out of the West Wing. So what I believe happened was Trump was so obsessed with the Big Bill, with Iran, with Putin, with China, that he didn’t even think about this,” O’Reilly explains.

However, he has a solution for Bondi and the Trump administration, telling Glenn that Bondi and Merrick Garland need to hold a press conference.

“Him and Pam sit there and answer questions in a general way about what evidence the Justice Department of the United States has compiled,” he says. “If it’s not going to happen, then President Trump is going to take a hit. But he’s calculating that this will fade. It’s not that important.”

“The overarch is, because Epstein got favorable treatment by the feds in the first go-around in Florida, that there’s a deep suspicion about this case. But if you break it down, if the Biden administration had any dirt on any Republican associated with Epstein, it would have been out,” O’Reilly continues.

“And vice versa if the Republicans had any dirt on any Democrats,” he adds.

