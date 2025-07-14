VIDEO: Heckler tries to interrupt Tom Homan — and gets an epic slap-down

Tom Homan did not hold back when he was interrupted by a heckler trying to shout him down during his speech at the Turning Point USA conference in Florida Saturday.

Homan was defending the mass deportation policies of the Trump administration when someone in the audience tried to accuse him of being a criminal gang member.

'This guy ain't got the balls to be an ICE officer! He hasn't got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent!'

"Are you an MS-13 member?" the protester yelled.

Homan calmed down the Tampa audience before responding.

"I got a question for you," said Homan. "Why don't you come up here and hand me that picture?"

The audience went wild with applause for Homan.

"Bring it! Bring it!" he yelled before leading the crowd in a chant of "U-S-A! U-S-A!"

"They got morons like this all over the country! This guy wouldn't know what it's like to serve this nation," Homan continued. "This guy ain't got the balls to be an ICE officer! He hasn't got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent!"

The audience roared with support.

"This guy lives in his mother's basement! The only thing that surprises me? You don’t have purple hair and a nose ring,” Homan added. "Get out of here, you loser!"

The protester reportedly had an image of Homan with "MS-13" photoshopped onto his knuckles, a reference to a similar image touted by President Trump against El Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"And you're such a badass, meet me offstage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds!" Homan added, laughing. "I guarantee you, he sits down to pee! Guaranteed!"

The White House's rapid response team posted video of Homan's slap-down on social media.

.@RealTomHoman absolutely BODIES a Radical Left loser who interrupts his speech: "This guy wouldn't know what it's like to serve this nation. This guy ain't got the balls to be an ICE officer. He hasn't got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N9kKI5N2Jl— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

