Tom Homan says he has asked Justice Dept. to investigate Ocasio-Cortez for advising illegal aliens on how to evade ICE
February 17, 2025
Ocasio-Cortez said she had only informed illegal aliens on their rights.
Border czar Tom Homan says that he asked the Department of Justice to look into whether action should be taken against Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar video that informed illegal aliens about their rights when facing investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. She had also previously called on community members to tip off illegal aliens about ICE officials in deportation enforcement.
'We're talking about people who are in the country illegally, committed a crime, they're a public safety threat and convicted of serious crimes, and then they're ordered to be removed by a federal judge!'
Homan told Fox News that he had spoken to the Justice Department about the congresswoman's actions.
"You can claim you're educating those constitutional rights, OK, you can keep that claim. What she in fact is doing is telling people don't open your door, hide in your home, don't talk to ICE," he explained.
"We're talking about people who are in the country illegally, committed a crime, they're a public safety threat and convicted of serious crimes, and then they're ordered to be removed by a federal judge! So it's like AOC and others don't want ICE to enforce laws that they enacted," Homan added.
"I've asked DOJ: Where is that line of impediment, of interference, you know, if someone stands in your way, prevents you from arresting someone, but your hands down, that's impediment. But what line is telling people to hide from ICE, not open the door, where do you cross that line of impediment?"
Bill Hemmer asked him directly if he had spoken to the DOJ about investigating Ocasio-Cortez.
"Absolutely," Homan responded.
Ocasio-Cortez had previously fired back at Homan about the accusation that she was acting unlawfully.
“If you’re pissed that I’m educating the people of this country of their Constitutional rights, that’s on you. And yes, immigrants have rights too. This is the LAND of the free," she wrote.
Video of Homan's comments can be viewed on social media.
