Border czar Tom Homan says AOC could be in trouble for advising illegal aliens how to deal with ICE, calls for investigation

Border czar Tom Homan hinted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) interfered with deportation operations by giving advice to illegal immigrants on how to deal with agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Wednesday, AOC's office hosted a live hour-long webinar titled "Know Your Rights" on the representative's official government Facebook social media page. The webinar provided illegal aliens with tactics on how to deal with ICE agents looking to deport them.

'Impediment is impediment, in my opinion.'

The description of the webinar stated: "Join us for a Know Your Rights webinar with special guests from the Immigrant Defense Project. We will be discussing your rights when dealing with ICE."

Following the webinar, Ocasio-Cortez posted a series of tips for illegal immigrants in English and Spanish, instructing them not to open their doors to ICE agents, to ask them to leave, to remain silent, not to share personal information, not to sign anything, and to speak to a lawyer.

AOC wrote on the X social media platform, “If you’re pissed that I’m educating the people of this country of their Constitutional rights, that’s on you. And yes, immigrants have rights too. This is the LAND of the free.”

On Thursday, Homan reacted to AOC's webinar by calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the congresswoman.

"I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general today," Homan declared. "At what level is that impediment?"

Homan asked, "Is that impediment?"

"Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line? I'm working with the DOJ to find out," Homan continued.

“So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now, but I need the OAG to opine on that. Impediment is impediment, in my opinion,” Homan said during a Fox News interview. “I’m not a prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that. But again, if we have to take every federal dollar out of the city, we’ll do it. I mean, we’re done.”

AOC responded to Homan's remarks on Thursday evening.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote on the X social media platform, "'MaYbe shE's goiNg to be in TroUble nOw.' Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start."

AOC stated, "Believe it or not, in America EVERYONE has rights."

The Department of Justice has not yet commented on whether it will investigate Ocasio-Cortez.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!