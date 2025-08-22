Kentucky judge who was shot dead in his own chambers last year now accused of involvement in sex ring

A Kentucky judge was gunned down in his own chambers last year allegedly by his longtime sheriff pal. Now accusations have emerged that the slain judge was involved in a sex ring.

As Blaze News reported almost a year ago, 54-year-old Letcher County District Judge Kevin R. Mullins was shot to death in his chambers.

'It's like they were running a brothel out of that courtroom.'

Chilling surveillance footage allegedly caught the moment that a sheriff walked into Mullins' office and fired several shots at the judge.

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines, 43, turned himself in after the shooting and resigned from the force days later. Stines pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge; he was being held in an Eastern Kentucky jail without bond, according to ABC News.

Stines and Mullins had been friends for decades, and the pair were seen having lunch at a restaurant just hours before the shooting.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart was asked in September 2024 if a "sex scandal" was a possible motive in the fatal shooting of the judge.

“Absolutely. We are not ruling out anything as a possible motive," Gayheart stated.

In December 2024, NewsNation said it obtained audio recordings that "could tie a now-dead Kentucky judge to a sex-for-favors scandal one week after the suspect, a former sheriff, pleaded not guilty to killing him."

Alleged victim Sabrina Adkins claimed that former Letcher County Deputy Sheriff Ben Fields coerced her into performing sexual favors inside Mullins' chambers in exchange for her being able to stay under house arrest.

Fields pleaded guilty to rape, sodomy, perjury, and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device. He was sentenced to six months in jail and then six and a half years of probation.

Adkins also accused Judge Mullins of being involved in the long-standing sextortion racket: "He does have some videotapes of some stuff in the judge’s chambers … just with girls, sexual and stuff."

Ned Pillersdorf, Adkins’ attorney, told NewsNation, "It's like they were running a brothel out of that courtroom."

On Monday, a new accusation emerged that Mullins was involved in a sex ring.

Another alleged victim, Tya Adams, said in an interview with NewsNation's “Banfield” that Mullins introduced her to his friends.

"And we would do sex parties and perform shows and have sex with them for money, things like that," Adams claimed to the outlet.

Adams also told NewsNation she didn't feel as though she could decline Mullins' demands for fear that the legal system and Child Protective Services would destroy her.

"They would make sure to make you feel as small and degraded and belittled as possible to take your power away,” Adams told the outlet, adding that while "it was consensual ... we were so young, and then they used it against us and to destroy our lives later.”

Adams added to NewsNation that Mullins and others said she should keep quiet about what was allegedly happening — even though she said "the whole town" was participating in the alleged sexual encounters: "They’re all swingers. It’s all a big party to them. It was just so normal.”

What's more, Sarah Davis — a former deputy jailer at Letcher County Jail — added to NewsNation that while she didn't see anyone initiating sex, she heard "nasty and sickening" stories.

“Pretty much everybody in the county knows," Davis told the outlet. “But it was confirmed to me after working in the county jail, especially after being invited to a party myself.”

Davis also claimed to NewsNation that Mullins invited her to a sex party, but she declined: "I was raised better than that."

