Florida teacher arrested for alleged classroom sex with student, making him jealous by saying she had sex with other students

A teacher in Florida has been arrested after being accused of having sex with a student in a classroom and in her car in the parking lot of his grandmother's apartment complex.

Lauren King, 32, was arrested on March 7 after the Fort Myers Police Department received a tip that she was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. King was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery.

King previously worked at Royal Palm Exceptional Center in Fort Myers, Florida. The school educates about 150 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to Lee County Clerk of Courts documents, King contacted a 12-year-old student outside of school over the course of several months.

Since Jan. 28, the two sent each other roughly 4,000 text messages. The messages included nude selfies and videos of sex acts performed on herself, police wrote in the affidavit.

King allegedly invited the minor to meet her in the parking lot of his grandmother's apartment complex.

According to The National Desk, "'[The victim] met King and entered her vehicle. She then began to.....,' and the document describes her 'providing oral sex to him,' and in the back seat, 'they then have sexual intercourse.'"

King allegedly showered the boy with gifts, including a hoodie, Beats headphones, an iPhone 13, and a Dell computer. In exchange, she told the victim "not to tell anyone what happened," according to court documents.

WBBH-TV reported, "She allegedly sent him $50 on CashApp after he left, along with an additional $150, under the guise of it being a birthday gift."

King and the student also had sex in a classroom, records show.

The boy reportedly wanted to pause the relationship with the teacher because "he felt as though he had done something wrong and was uncomfortable through the whole ordeal," docs state.

After the minor stopped texting King, she reportedly told him that "she loved him."

Court documents said, "King then attempted to get [the victim] jealous and told him that she was doing other sexual activities with other students."

The teacher sex scandal came to light when the boy's mentor probed into why his phone was ringing so often.

The mentor allegedly took the minor to church and then to Waffle House.

After seeing multiple incoming phone calls, the mentor asked the boy who was repeatedly calling him.

The boy allegedly replied, "My teacher."

The boy reportedly confessed to the mentor that he had sex with his teacher.

According to court documents, the mentor answered the boy's phone and told King: "Leave him alone. I've found out everything that you do."

King allegedly confessed to having sex with the minor to the mentor and promised that "she would quit and leave the area" within a week.

The boy's mother spoke with her son, who told her that he had sexual intercourse with his teacher and then "began to get emotionally distraught."

The Lee County School District said it does "not tolerate this kind of behavior," and King was "immediately removed from the school" after the allegations were revealed.

An attorney for the victim's family stated: "This predator targeted our client, and it was only due to his vigilant parents that she was stopped. The school district bears responsibility for allowing such a dangerous individual near our children... and must own up to its critical failure in safeguarding our students."

King's bond was set at $350,000.



