Kentucky sheriff fatally shoots judge in his courthouse chambers after argument, state police say

A Kentucky sheriff fatally shot a district judge in his courthouse chambers after argument Thursday afternoon, the New York Times reported, citing police.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, turned himself in after shooting Judge Kevin Mullins and was charged with first-degree murder, the paper said, citing a Thursday evening briefing from Trooper Matt Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police.

'This community is small in nature, and we’re all shook.'

Gayheart noted that state police got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. from the Letcher County Courthouse about shots fired in the building. The courthouse is in Whitesburg — a city about three and a half hours southeast of Louisville with a population of about 2,000.

Officials respond to the scene and found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Gayheart said. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the county coroner's office pronounced Mullins dead at the scene, Gayheart added.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the sheriff — whom Gayheart referred to as Shawn M. Stines — fatally shot Mullins following an argument inside the courthouse. Gayheart added that Stines was taken into custody at the scene without incident. The sheriff was taken to a local jail and had been cooperative with investigators, Gayheart told the Times.

“This community is small in nature, and we’re all shook,” Gayheart added to the paper.

The Times said police were still trying to determine what led to the argument, and investigators were interviewing witnesses who were in the building at the time of the shooting. Gayheart said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Democrat Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media Thursday he'd been told about the fatal shooting and added, “There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."

State Attorney General Russell Coleman also issued a statement on social media, saying his office will "collaborate with Commonwealth's Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in this case. We will fully investigate and pursue justice."

Mullins was judge of the 47th Judicial District. The Times, citing Ballotpedia, said county residents first elected Mullins in 2010 and that he'd recently been appointed to a state judicial commission on mental health.

The paper said Stines was elected sheriff in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

This story has been updated.

