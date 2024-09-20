'Worst of the worst': Cops bust 24-hour immigrant-run brothel in NYC's notorious 'Market of Sweethearts'

NYPD cops conducted a late-night raid on the immigrant-run brothel in New York City on Wednesday, according to officials.

The New York Post reported that the raid took place at an immigrant-run brothel located in the infamous “Market of Sweethearts” — a main strip along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens that is notorious for its rampant prostitution.

‘But there’s prostitution all over. It’s ridiculous. It’s shameful.’

The raid was launched by police officers from the vice squad and the 110th Precinct. Law enforcement officials said prostitutes and johns were arrested in the raid.

“This brothel was the worst of the worst. It operates 24 hours,” Queens Democratic district leader Hiram Monserrate told the Post.

Monserrate noted that the sex workers are illegal immigrants who are forced into prostitution to pay off debts of up to $50,000 to human traffickers.

“The migrant crisis has contributed to the crime — the sheer number who came here in a short period of time. Some of them are part of organized crime rings,” Monserrate added.

The news outlet highlighted that immigrant sex workers solicit business on the busy streets while drugs and stolen merchandise are peddled on the sidewalk in broad daylight.

Mirella Gutierrez, co-owner of a pharmacy near Roosevelt Avenue, said, “But there’s prostitution all over. It’s ridiculous. It’s shameful.”

Guiterrez said her business is hurting because the customers "feel threatened" by the prostitutes and vendors hawking stolen goods.

In New York City, prostitution is a class B misdemeanor — punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

In January, the NYPD announced that it had shut down a dozen brothels posing as massage parlors in Queens' "Market of Sweethearts" that were rife with “inhumane conditions” during a weeklong operation.

However, the Post reported that there were sex workers propositioning potential clients a day after the raids.

In a Blaze News exclusive, it was revealed that the violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua has infiltrated the United States in unknown numbers and has been targeting desperate immigrants. Tren de Aragua is actively expanding its transnational criminal empire to include kidnapping, extortion, and human trafficking.

Tren de Aragua purportedly forces women into prostitution to pay off smuggler debt. If they refuse, the gang members reportedly threaten to murder their family members in Venezuela.

In October 2021, Mayor Eric Adams declared that New York City would remain a sanctuary city under his leadership and would welcome undocumented immigrants.

However, the Democratic mayor has changed his tune regarding illegal immigration after New York City has been ravaged by a immigrant crisis.

In August 2023, Adams warned that the influx of illegal aliens would cost New York City an estimated $12 billion over the next three years.

Adams also proclaimed that the Big Apple is "past our breaking point" because of a "broken immigration system."

As Blaze News reported in November 2023, Adams admitted that the influx of Venezuelan immigrants had contributed to the increased numbers of prostitutes in New York City. However, Adams claimed that the women turn to prostitution because they can't find work that is legal.

Last month, Adams called for changes to New York's sanctuary city laws due to several high-profile crimes committed by immigrants.

"What we need to alter are those who are repeat, violent offenders," Adams said. "After they served their time they should be turned over to ICE and be removed from our city."

Blaze News previously reported that more than 60% of suspects arrested in Queens are illegal immigrants.

As of August, over 210,000 illegal aliens had arrived in New York City since the spring of 2022.

