75% of arrestees in NYC neighborhood are illegal aliens, police estimate

Law enforcement officers in New York City estimate that in some neighborhoods, the majority of arrestees are illegal aliens who are emboldened to commit crimes due to the city’s sanctuary status and relaxed bail guidelines.



Police sources told the New York Post that in recent months, as many as 75% of those arrested in Midtown Manhattan are illegal immigrants. The individuals are being detained for assault, robbery, and domestic violence, the sources noted. In Queens, more than 60% of arrestees are illegal aliens, the police sources estimated.

'Commit crimes and attack police officers and be out the next day.'

A Midtown Manhattan officer told the Post, “I would say about 75% of the arrests in Midtown Manhattan are migrants, mostly for robberies, assaults, domestic incidents, and selling counterfeit items.”

He clarified that the figure is an estimate because “you can’t be 100% sure [they’re migrants] unless you arrest them in a shelter or they’re dumb enough to give you a shelter address.”

According to the New York Police Department, the city’s sanctuary policies prohibit it from tracking the immigration status of offenders, the Post reported.

A spokesperson for the department told the news outlet, “Police officers are prohibited from asking about the immigration status of crime victims, witnesses, or suspects, and therefore the NYPD doesn’t track data pertaining to immigration statuses.”

According to a Manhattan police officer, illegal immigrants are “easily” 75% of arrestees, excluding those arrested for petty larcenies at drug stores. He stated that illegal aliens are responsible for “most” of the pickpocketing incidents in the city.

“Most of the people we arrest are professionals — these aren’t their first crimes,” a law enforcement source told the news outlet.

“Crime would be down significantly if there was a wall and we could account for everyone who comes into the country,” the source added. “And more importantly, throw them out if they commit a crime.”

Police sources noted that illegal immigrants residing in the city’s shelter system know that they will likely be quickly released back out onto the street after an arrest.

A law enforcement officer at Queens Criminal Courthouse told the Post that the increase in crimes committed by illegal aliens can also be observed in the courts.

“There are days we have so many migrant cases we have to call in for extra Spanish interpreters,” the source stated.

Another court officer told the news outlet that nearly all cases on Mondays involve illegal aliens.

Patrick Hendry, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York Inc., said that the city’s criminal justice system is “failing to protect” residents.

“Now word has gotten out that you can come to New York to commit crimes and attack police officers and be out the next day. That message needs to change in order to keep dangerous people off our city streets,” Hendry remarked.

