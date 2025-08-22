'NO ONE is above the law': FBI raids former national security adviser John Bolton's home

Within minutes of FBI Director Kash Patel tweeting on Friday morning, "NO ONE is above the law... FBI agents on mission," federal agents raided the D.C.-area home of John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

A Trump administration official told the New York Post that federal agents stormed Bolton's Bethesda, Maryland, house at 7 a.m. on Patel's orders.

The raid is in connection to a probe reportedly involving classified documents that was launched years ago but torpedoed by President Joe Biden's administration for "political reasons," according a top U.S. official.

The Department of Justice during Trump's first term opened a criminal investigation in 2020 into whether Bolton disclosed classified information in his book, "The Room Where It Happened," after first proving unable to stop the publication of the book with a lawsuit.

The case was referred to the DOJ by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Trump noted in June 2020, "Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him — It wasn’t fair!"

In his book and during various media appearances since its publication, Bolton has viciously attacked the president, suggesting, for instance, that Trump is "unfit to be president" and claiming, "Trump really cares only about retribution for himself, and it will consume much of a second term."

Shortly after the raid commenced, a tweet — which may have been pre-scheduled — appeared on Bolton's X account, stating, "Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don't see these talks making any progress."

This is a developing story.

