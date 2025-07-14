The chemical castration agent for sex offenders being used on children

Detransitioner Chloe Cole was just a child when she first stumbled on transgender individuals on social media — and it completely altered the course of her life.

“I was about 12 years old when I first started encountering the transgender community, just like in the wild on social media,” Cole tells BlazeTV host Nicole Shanahan on “Back to the People.” “They reminded me so much of myself in so many different ways.”

These individuals, Cole says, were artistic, creative, and were often called tomboys or effeminate boys growing up.

“They seemed to find this sense of happiness and wholeness. And they seemed to shine even brighter as they talked about discovering their identity and finding affirmation and cutting their hair short and dressing more like the opposite sex,” she explains.

“And eventually many of them went on to undergo different medical procedures like the hormones or the surgeries,” she continues, admitting that she herself had gone on a drug called Lupron, which is often used as a cancer drug.

It’s also been used as a chemical castration agent for sex offenders.

“A lot of facilities have stopped using this drug to castrate these sex offenders because its been deemed too cruel for use in that population, which is very interesting because we’re using it on perfectly healthy children, like me,” Cole says.

Cole then went on testosterone, and at only 15 years old, she had an elective double mastectomy to surgically remove her breasts.

“And this was not just any cancer-related mastectomy. It’s a modified version of that which is even more invasive. It removes different parts of the tissue, and they don’t care as much about reducing scarring. So you often see patients who have big, massive scars,” she tells Shanahan.

Cole explains she was so certain that she was a male because of the theory of “brains being sexed.”

“There was this idea at the time, while I was in the community, that there is a biological basis to being transgender. And some people have brain patterns that are more like the opposite sex. This has been disproven since,” Cole says.

Once she believed that she was biologically a man, she became convinced that the discomfort she felt in her growing body had nothing to do with puberty and everything to do with being a man in a woman’s body.

“That is so awful that they were telling young people that their brains were in the wrong body,” Shanahan says, shocked. “That just is such a slap in the face for every hardheaded, stubborn, hardworking, competitive woman.”

