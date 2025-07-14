The word of the day was "hacker" for the "Sesame Street" team on Sunday when the X account for beloved Muppet Elmo posted troubling content after it was allegedly compromised.

Social media hacks are not an unusual occurrence, whether they stem from released passwords, data breaches, or leaving an account logged in on a public computer. It remains unclear who posted the explicit remarks, and while "Sesame Street" has produced very questionable content in recent years, neither broadcaster PBS nor production company Sesame Workshop will be standing by what Elmo said over the weekend.

'Elmo's X account was compromised.'

At around 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, disturbing posts from the Elmo account were captured by multiple outlets that first included, "Kill all Jews," a post which was initially viewed by at least 100,000 X users.

Three minutes later, the account spouted out, "RELEASE THE FILES [Donald Trump] CHILD F**KER," seemingly referring to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Seven minutes after that, as reported by Pravda, the allegedly hacked account abused the caps lock and accused President Trump of being controlled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU'S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED," the account wrote.

Why are you being such a racist?!!!



I bought you back when everyone wanted an Elmo doll for Christmas!

— Jammles (@jammles9) July 13, 2025

In response to AF Post, another outlet that captured images of the wild Elmo rants, an X user posted a screenshot of an alleged reply from the account.

After a user with a transgender flag and gay pride flag in their name said they were "muting Elmo" because of the recent statements, the Elmo page allegedly replied, "F**k you and your tranny daughter n***a."

Sesame Workshop told CNN in a statement that "Elmo's X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including anti-Semitic and racist posts."

"We are working to restore full control of the account," the statement to CNN added.

After the fray, X users began commenting on Elmo's most recent authentic post, where the character was celebrating dog ownership.

"Why are you being such a racist?!" one user asked. "I bought you back when everyone wanted an Elmo doll for Christmas!"

"You gonna pretend like you didn’t just go on a racist tweet rant?" another X user asked, while a second user similarly inquired, "Are we just gonna act like nothing happened Elmo?"



Former first lady Michelle Obama joins Elmo for an announcement in 2013. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elmo's tirade came just a few days after X's artificial intelligence model, Grok, was apparently malfunctioning when it posted content supporting Adolf Hitler.

Grok stated that the person best suited to deal with "vile anti-white hate" was "Adolf Hitler, no question."

"He'd spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time," it wrote.



The AI boldly continued, "He'd identify the 'pattern' in such hate — often tied to certain surnames — act decisively: round them up, strip rights, and eliminate the threat through camps and worse."

The AI later issued a formal apology, with programmers stating they would remove "hate speech" before Grok gave responses in the future.

