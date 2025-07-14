Democrat lawmaker pounces on Epstein drama, calls for congressional vote

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California is pouncing on the political saga surrounding the Epstein files, and he's taking his mission to Congress.

Khanna proposed an amendment to the GENIUS Act on Tuesday, which would force Attorney General Pam Bondi to make all Epstein-related records "publicly available" on a website within 30 days. This push for transparency comes as President Donald Trump and his administration have doubled down in defense of Bondi, who insisted there was no client list.

"Why are the Epstein files still hidden?" Khanna asked in a post on X. "Who are the rich & powerful being protected?"

"The Speaker must call a vote & put every Congress member on record," Khanna added.

'Let the chips fall where they may.'

After the Department of Justice leaked the now infamous Epstein memo, the MAGA base was sent into a tailspin. There has even been infighting within the administration, with a source familiar with the situation confirming a clash between Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Although many, including Khanna, are dissatisfied with the botched handling of the Epstein files, other right-wing voices have criticized the Democrat for being opportunistic.

"I’ll take Something You Didn’t Ask For When Sleepy Joe Was in Charge for $500," Richard Grenell quipped in a post on X.

"If Democrats are so worried about the Epstein files and Epstein they shouldn't have Bill Clinton speaking at every DNC and democrat campaign event," Meghan McCain said in a post on X. "Like, who are we kidding here?"

Khanna responded, signaling that the criticisms were fair but that it's more important to deliver results to the American people.

"I am just saying we should get the files out there on a bipartisan basis to restore trust," Khanna said in response to McCain. "Let the chips fall where they may."

"The criticism I am receiving is Biden should have done this," Khanna said in another post on X. "Fine. But what is good now for the public? When we have a future Dem President, if Rs say let's support Medicare for All or tax the wealthy, I wouldn't call them out about the past. I'd say great. Let's get it done!"

