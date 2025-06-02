'Sesame Street' targets children for Pride Month ... again: 'This should not be promoted to kids'

PBS' "Sesame Street" garnered a heap of negative reactions online after celebrating gay Pride Month for yet another year.

Viewers immediately responded to a post from the show that read, "On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth!"

'Wait till they can make up their own minds. It's the reasonable thing to do.'

The post showed a series of puppets holding hands, with the colorful array of characters' arms mashed together to create a rainbow flag, representing gay pride.

Readers who may even have been fans of the show when they were young were quick to point out some of PBS' injections of political and sexual content over the years.

For example, in May 2020 the show promoted Jonathan Van Ness, a man who claims to be nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Van Ness has been a vocal proponent of allowing men to compete in women's sports and even cried on a podcast when he was confronted with the idea that it could be considered unfair.

In 2022, "Sesame Street" promoted gay and lesbian parents to children through song — and bizarrely included disabled people and interracial families in the video, also.

Others pointed to the show promoting COVID-19 vaccines to children in 2021 as evidence of blatant propaganda.

An episode titled "Sesame Street: The ABCs of COVID Vaccines" starred CNN's infamous Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN host Erica Hill, and other guests like Kizzmekia Corbett, who was the scientific lead for coronavirus vaccines at the NIH at the time.

In reaction to another year of Pride, comedian Thai Rivera told Blaze News that this June has already shown evidence that the "slippery slope" is in full effect and that conservatives have a right to feel bothered.

"I'm sure some conservatives feel like, 'We gave them a chance, and they tried to turn the entire country either deviant or deviant-friendly.'"

The top comments on the "Sesame Steet" post were filled with backlash as well; one reader let PBS know, "Kids don't care about sexual preferences."

"Why do kids need to know about sex let alone gay sex?" another user wrote.

Mark Kern, a video game developer, further took the network to task and said, "This should not be promoted to kids, [especially] when there are so many 'instant' diagnoses for gender dysphoria that are driven more by profit and Munchausen by proxy than actual science."

Kern continued, "You're helping to ruin a lot of kids lives, who can never reverse the course that drugs put them on. Wait till they can make up their own minds. It's the reasonable thing to do."

This should not be promoted to kids, esp when there are so many "instant" diagnoses for gender dysphoria that are driven more by profit and Munchausen by proxy than actual science.



You're helping to ruin a lot of kids lives, who can never reverse the course that drugs put them…

Also in 2021, "Sesame Street" made headlines over an episode that introduced gay fathers into the children's show.

