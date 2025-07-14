Pot farm raid update: Trump's DHS found convicted rapists and kidnappers working near migrant kids

President Donald Trump's administration faced significant backlash from the left last week after federal authorities conducted raids on two marijuana farms in California, operations that protesters attempted to disrupt.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection obtained a criminal warrant to conduct the raids at the Carpinteria and Camarillo facilities.

'As Secretary Noem stated, this is quickly becoming one of the largest operations since President Trump took office.'

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security announced additional information about its sweep, revealing the arrests of 361 illegal aliens and the rescue of at least 14 migrant children.

The children were exposed to potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking, according to the DHS.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott stated that nearly all of the children recovered from the farms were unaccompanied, noting that one minor was as young as 14.

Glass House Farms, the farms' owner, confirmed that federal authorities obtained valid warrants to perform their sweep. The business claimed, "Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

The DHS revealed the identities of some of the arrested illegal aliens, including Roman Izquierdo, a Mexican national convicted of kidnapping, attempted rape, and attempted child molestation. Izquierdo was previously sentenced to seven years in prison, and ICE deported him in 2006.

Scott stated, "This felon was working at the same farm as 10 kids — one being 14 yrs old."

Federal agents also arrested Juan Duarte-Velasquez, a Mexican national convicted of rape and a DUI; Jose Orellana, a Salvadoran national convicted of a DUI and a hit-and-run with property damage; and Adriana Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a Mexican national convicted of burglary three times and a DUI.

The DHS reported that over "500 rioters attempted to disrupt" federal agents' raid on the two farms, adding that the disturbance also led to four U.S. citizens being "criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers."

The rioters reportedly damaged vehicles, and one violent protester fired a gun at officers. That protester remains at large, and the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the individual's arrest.

One worker at the Camarillo farm passed away on Friday after he fell from a greenhouse during the raid.

The DHS stated, "This man was not in and has not been in CBP or ICE custody. Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a green house and fell 30 feet."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued at least 14 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling while facing assault and even gunfire. Our brave agents also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens — including criminals with convictions for rape, serial burglary, hit and run and DUIs."

"As Secretary [Kristi] Noem stated, this is quickly becoming one of the largest operations since President Trump took office," McLaughlin added.

Trump slammed rioters for attacking federal agents during the July 10 raid.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social, "I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle. Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER."

Trump called on federal officials to arrest violent rioters.

"I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public," he continued. "I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

