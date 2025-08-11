Male accused of shooting wife amid argument — then running ill-advised errand while taking her to hospital

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Fostoria Road in southwest Memphis last month, WREG-TV reported.

Police responded to the location after the July 19 call and "made a forced entry into the residence, but the house was empty," according to a complaint affidavit that Law & Crime obtained.

'I told you to stop playing with me.'

The outlet said investigators soon learned about a shooting victim at a nearby hospital.

"In a statement to officers, [the wife] reported that she and her husband, defendant Decarlo Pitchford, had a verbal argument," according to the affidavit, Law & Crime reported. "She attempted to leave the home with her belongings, but defendant Decarlo Pitchford became aggressive and tried to prevent her from leaving. She stated that he had a black handgun in his possession throughout the argument. As she walked near the bathroom, Defendant Decarlo Pitchford stood in the hallway, pointed the handgun, and fired one round, striking her in the abdomen. She stated that the shooting was intentional, despite the suspect claiming it was an accident."

Amid the shooting, Pitchford allegedly told the victim, "I told you to stop playing with me," WREG reported.

Pitchford, 51, allegedly admitted to police that he was in possession of a gun despite being a felon, Law & Crime said, citing the affidavit, and also allegedly said "his gun was jammed, and he was trying to clear it, and it went off accidentally shooting his wife."

Police said Pitchford took his wife to a hospital — but on the way, allegedly stopped for a beer, WREG reported. It's not clear where he allegedly stopped and for how long.

Pitchford is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic assault, and felon in possession of a firearm, the station said.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office last week highlighted the case, noting that a judge found probable cause for the charges against Pitchford.

He remained behind bars Monday morning, and there is no court date listed for him, according to jail records.

WREG said Pitchford is being held on a $350,000 bond.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Monday didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' inquiries regarding other information noted on Pitchford's jail records — namely that his marital status is listed as single, and his total bond is listed as $700,000.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!