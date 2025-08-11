Latin American leaders react to report that Trump will use US military against cartels

Presidents in Latin America have voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump reportedly ordering the U.S. military to take direct action against drug cartels in the region.

As Blaze News previously reported, such a directive to the Department of Defense could allow the U.S. military to use force against groups that have been designated as foreign terrorists organizations. Many of those groups that are labeled as terrorists are based in Mexico, but a few others in Latin America and Haiti have the designation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured her country on Friday that the United States is not going to invade with its military.

"We cooperate, we collaborate, but there will be no invasion. That's ruled out, absolutely ruled out. ... When [the U.S.] come[s] to raise it, we have always said no," Sheinbaum said about the idea.

Sheinbaum boasted that U.S. federal agents who operate in Mexico do so under strict rules.

"I think we are the country that has the most regulation for foreign agents, whether from the United States or from another country," she added.

"Let's see how the executive order is, but there is no risk that they are going to invade our territory," she concluded.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, an extreme leftist who has had an even rockier relationship with Trump, warned Colombians that Trump is going to bomb their country.

"We don't do that ourselves because the bombs were killing children, and now he is going to come. It's a problem of national discussion. ... National sovereignty exists, and I prefer to talk and coordinate than to impose. That cannot be imposed," Petro said.

When Blaze News was in South America with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, she noted that Petro has not been very helpful in cracking down on the criminal organizations in his country that manufacture and traffic cocaine. While fentanyl is often considered the main scourge in the drug war, cocaine is still very popular in the United States and Europe. Fentanyl is also sometimes cut with cocaine, leading to accidental overdoses and deaths.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Blaze News, "President Trump’s top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations."

Blaze News also reached out to the Department of Defense and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for comment.

Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. troops currently stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border are not in an offensive posture, as their mission has been to help U.S. Border Patrol intercept any illegal border-crossers. The military's efforts, along with new policies in place to end catch-and-release, has resulted in a historic drop in illegal crossings.