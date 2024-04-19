British police issue series of apologies after cop threatens to arrest 'quite openly Jewish' Londoner

London's Metropolitan Police have issued multiple apologies after threatening to arrest a man who dared to be "quite openly Jewish" in the English capital's Aldwych area.

A police sergeant instructed Gideon Falter, the head of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, not to cross the street Saturday over concerns that his presence might vex some of the tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian radicals who took to the streets of London demanding both a ceasefire and that the British government cut off its supply of arms to Israel.

Footage shows the confrontation between police and Gideon Falter, whom the Telegraph indicated was walking with friends after attending synagogue, wearing his kippah cap and carrying a bag containing his prayer shawl.

In one clip, the sergeant can be heard saying, "I'm sure there are an awful lot of people of all sorts of faiths and creeds who want to go where they want. But unfortunately, today is different."

"So basically, because I'm Jewish, I can't cross the road today?" asked Falter.

"Because of the march," said the sergeant.

Falter pressed the issue, saying, "Yes, because I am Jewish?"

"That is part of — unfortunately part of the fact," said the sergeant.

In another clip, Falter can be both heard emphasizing that he wants to leave and seen attempting to press on; however, the sergeant holds him back, saying, "When the crowd is gone I will happily escort you out. ... I don't want anybody antagonizing anybody."

"I just want to walk across," says Falter.

The sergeant makes clear that he is concerned about Falter's apparently provocative identity.

"At the moment, sir, you are quite openly Jewish," he tells Falter. "This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything, but I am worried about the reaction to your presence."

Falter was later told that he would be arrested if he remained in the area.

"If you choose to remain here — because you are causing a breach of the peace with all these other people — you will be arrested," said the sergeant.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist initially released a statement claiming the "video posted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism will further dent the confidence of many Jewish Londoners which is the opposite of what any of us want."

"In recent weeks we've seen a new trend emerge, with those opposed to the main protests appearing along the route to express their views," continued Twist. "The fact that those who do this often film themselves while doing so suggests they must know that their presence is provocative, that they're inviting a response and that they're increasing the likelihood of an altercation."

The Metropolitan Police later issued a double apology, first apologizing for Twist's remarks and then for the initial "openly Jewish" remarks.

Concerning Twist's statement, the Met Police stressed, "Being Jewish is not a provocation. Jewish Londoners must be able to feel safe in this city."

Concerning the video of the sergeant threatening arrest over Falter being "openly Jewish" in an apparently inopportune place, the police said, "We are aware of this video and fully acknowledge the worry it has caused, not only to those featured, but also anyone who watches it, and will review the circumstances."

"We have always said that we recognize the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to be an issue of concern for many Londoners, and this includes the regular protests and marches in central London," continued the statement. "Everyone has the right to travel throughout the capital in safety."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote on X, "It is the right of every Londoner, Jewish or not, to walk freely around the city. If police threaten Jews with arrest for doing so or consider the mere presence of Jews to be 'antagonistic', then the Met has decided wholesale to curtail the rights of Jews in order to appease lawless mobs."

Falter has criticized the police further, suggesting that instead of "addressing that threat of anti-Semitic violence, the Met's policy instead seems to be that law-abiding Jewish Londoners should not be in the parts of London where these marches are taking place," reported the Telegraph.

"In other words, that they are no-go zones for Jews," added Falter.

Falter has indicated he plans to "go for a walk" on April 27 "as a private individual, as a Londoner, [and] as a Jew," and has invited others to join him.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!