Israeli government official arrested in child sex-crime sting, flees to Israel

An Israeli government official was arrested during a child sex-crime joint sting operation in Nevada earlier this month, racking up a felony charge of "luring a child with computer for sex act," according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, was named as one of the eight arrested during a Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Unit joint operation with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force earlier this month.

Alexandrovich was reportedly released from custody on $10,000 bail after an initial court appearance and then returned to Israel.

Those arrested reportedly believed that they were meeting underage children whom they had met online for sex acts, but they were apprehended by law enforcement in part of the two-week sting operation.

According to an alleged screenshot of a since-deleted LinkedIn profile, Alexandrovich is the executive director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, a government agency that operates under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Another screenshot also placed him in Nevada during early August, talking about the Black Hat conference and cybersecurity:

Two things you can’t escape at Black Hat 2025: the relentless buzz of generative [artificial intelligence] and the sound of Hebrew … in every corridor. ... The key takeaway? The future of cybersecurity is being written in code, and it seems a significant part of it is being authored in #TelAviv and powered by LLMs. An exciting time to be in the field!

Black Hat 2025 was a cybersecurity conference scheduled for August 2-7 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that a "Tom Alexandrovich" is due in court in Clark County, Nevada, on August 27 in connection with an alleged offense on August 6, a date that coincides both with the Black Hat Convention and with the Nevada police sting operation. Alexandrovich was reportedly released from custody on $10,000 bail after an initial court appearance and then returned to Israel.

According to an article published Wednesday by Ynet, an Israel-based outlet, the Israeli prime minister’s office initially issued a statement denying that the official was even arrested. “A state employee who traveled to the U.S. for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay,” the initial statement read. “The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”

In a Saturday report, Ynet said that the Cyber Directorate claimed its earlier statement "was accurate based on the information provided to us" when presented with evidence of the arrest. The office denied that it had any involvement with posting Alexandrovich's bail, though it is unclear who posted it. Alexandrovich is reportedly on leave "by mutual decision."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment on the circumstances of Alexandrovich's arrest.

