Babylon Bee mocks Sydney Sweeney controversy with hilarious ‘Hitler Jeans’ ad

What if the left was right and Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad really was inspired by Hiter’s Nazi propaganda?

A recent satirical article by the Babylon Bee titled, “Historians Uncover Hitler Jeans Ad from 1942” discusses a Bee-produced ad of Hitler promoting a pair of jeans — and gives leftists exactly the win they wanted.

“Whether I’m exploring the great outdoors, lounging around Eagle’s Nest, or invading Poland, I always make sure I’m wearing American Eagle jeans. They’re the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever worn, and they make my hinterlands look amazing,” the faux Hitler says as the video flashes to an image of a pair of swastikas covering his back pockets.

“So if you want to buy these jeans, go right ahead. I’m not going to stop you. Unless you are Jew — or a gay,” he adds, before a voice-over says, “Adolf Hilter has great jeans. Jeans. Get it?”

The article itself dives deeper into the “history” behind the ad, writing, “While scholars have long speculated that Hitler must have modeled blue jeans as part of his fascist rule, the shocking ad has roiled historians.”

"'We always thought blue jeans were a Nazi dog whistle, but now there is proof,'" said professor Dr. Martin Barnes. "’The word jeans is literally a homophone with the word 'genes,' which can only mean one thing: jeans want to invade Poland and kill all the gays. We must stop jeans at all costs,’” the Bee article continued.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray could not be more amused.

“That Sydney Sweeney thing,” Gray says, laughing, “not an original, okay? A direct rip-off.”

“And maybe they have a point on the left,” producer Keith Malinak chimes in.

Gray laughs again, exclaiming, “He’s got swastikas on both butt pockets!”

