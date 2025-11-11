'Begin repatriating': German chancellor admits it's time to give Syrian migrants the boot

The Alternative for Germany party has spent over a decade sounding the alarm about the fallout of mass migration in Europe. For its efforts, the German political establishment has sought to ban, vilify, disarm, debank, and criminalize the party and its members.

Now that imported crime has become too much to bear — such that Berlin is once again a dangerous place for Jews and homosexuals — and the AFD has become too popular to ignore, a leading German official has joined the chorus of those seeking to repatriate so-called asylum seekers from Syria.

'41.8% of all people suspected of crimes in Germany last year — a year that saw a nearly 6% increase in year-over-year violent crimes — were foreign nationals.'

Chancellor Friedrich Merz — whose center-right coalition consisting of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union parties is neck and neck in the polls with the AFD — struck a new tone last week, suggesting that the bulk of the over one million Syrians who flooded into the country over the past decade should hit the road.

Merz suggested further that he'll work with Syria's terrorist president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to help facilitate the return, reported Politico.

"The civil war in Syria is over," said Merz. "There are now no longer any grounds for asylum in Germany, which means we can begin repatriating people."

The chancellor noted further that the Syrians temporarily dwelling in Europe have a responsibility to rebuild their war-torn nation.

"Without these people, reconstruction will not be possible," said Merz. "Those in Germany who then refuse to return to the country can, of course, be deported in the near future."

Marc Bernhard, an AFD lawmaker, recently told PBS' "Frontline" that of the 1 to 1.2 million Syrians now in Germany, "Most of them don't have jobs. Most of them are not well integrated. That's exactly the issue."

Fewer than 290,000 Syrian nationals were reportedly employed in Germany last year.

So-called asylum seekers from Syria receive over $500 a month under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act as well as other benefits, including housing support, dental care, and health insurance.

'These people must return to their homeland.'

In addition to draining citizen resources, Syrians in Germany are also grossly over-represented in crime statistics.

Mass migration to Germany from the Middle East has coincided in recent years with a massive spike in rape and other violent crimes.

A government-commissioned study revealed in early 2018 that there was a 10.4% increase in violent crime at the height of the immigration crisis. Deutsche Welle reported that 90% of this violent crime increase was attributable to immigrants, predominantly males between the ages of 14 and 30.

Foreign nationals have continued to commit an alarming number of crimes in the years since. Federal police crime statistics indicate that 41.8% of all people suspected of crimes in Germany last year — a year that saw a nearly 6% increase in year-over-year violent crimes — were foreign nationals.

The top five nationalities of non-German suspects in 2024 were: Syrian, 114,889 suspects; Turkish, 93,253 suspects; Ukrainian, 55,669 suspects; Romanian, 65,041 suspects; and Afghani, 49,427 suspects.

The imported crime problem became so bad last year that Olaf Scholz, the former German chancellor who long championed predecessor Angela Merkel's open-borders policies, acknowledged that criminal noncitizens should be deported.

Speaking a month after an Afghan migrant butchered a police officer at an anti-jihad demonstration in Mannheim, Germany, Scholz said, "It outrages me when someone who has found protection here commits the most serious of crimes."

"Such criminals should be deported, even if they come from Syria or Afghanistan," added Scholz.

Just weeks after Scholz dared upset the open-borders leftists in the Bundestag, a 26-year-old Syrian migrant butchered three people — two men ages 56 and 67 and a 56-year-old woman — and left another six grievously wounded at a Christian music festival in Solingen.

The situation has deteriorated further in the months since, prompting Scholz's successor and other German establishmentarians to echo the AFD's calls for action; however, they appear unwilling to fully embrace mass deportations. Instead, they are reportedly entertaining the prospect of deportation of criminal Syrian nationals.

Merz indicated last week that he would speak to al-Sharaa about deporting Syrians convicted of crimes back to their homeland.

The AFD clearly isn't interested in such half-measures.

"We say quite clearly: Syrians must now have their protected status revoked because the reason for their fleeing no longer applies," AFD co-leader Alice Weidel said two days after German authorities arrested a Syrian man suspected of preparing a jihadist attack in Berlin. "These people must return to their homeland."

