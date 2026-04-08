The top 5 dangers of UBI

Social media is rife with warnings that AI will take everyone’s jobs within the next one to five years. If true, mass unemployment will become a mainstay of modern life, sparking questions as to how civilization as we know it will survive. The big-brained elite think they have a solution through universal basic income — with some optimists like Elon Musk claiming that high basic income is the wave of the future — but this idealistic concept poses several dangers severe enough that they could dismantle America and bring about the end of the world.

1. The death of capitalism

Let’s get this one out of the way first: UBI is a gateway to socialism. In a world where the people earn nothing and everything of value is handed down from on high, the capitalist system that made this country great ceases to exist.

Forced dependence, by any other name, is a form of slavery.

Without a consistent job or a way to earn a steady salary, the people must become dependent on the elite who control the money and dole it out at their discretion. Who exactly is expected to do this honestly and fairly? The government has shown itself to be an unreliable steward, especially on the left as the pursuit of equity ensures some groups — like white, straight men — are intentionally marginalized in favor of minority groups. Private companies don’t seem like good benefactors either, as many of them are currently firing employees in favor of AI , simply to keep more money for themselves.

Even if the UBI rollout magically goes off without a hitch, capitalism stands to face another hurdle. People are less likely to buy products and services when they live on a basic fixed income. In a study conducted in 2024, UBI recipients were most likely to spend UBI on necessities, like food and transportation, while withholding their dollars from what can be seen as more frivolous expenses that drive the American economy.

2. Financial inequity

The left’s disdain for wealthy Americans is well-known, with politicians regularly calling for the rich to “ pay their fair share ,” because why should you keep your money when the government can have it instead? Right now, the left tries to confiscate as much of the people’s earnings as possible through taxes — like California’s outrageous wealth tax — and if given the chance, they’d gladly redistribute those funds to groups that didn’t earn it .

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Universal basic income would install a fast lane to the left’s unofficial wealth redistribution program. Once in power, they would get to decide which groups receive UBI, as well as the amounts that are distributed. In a left-leaning world, that could mean minority groups get more basic income while “privileged” groups receive less, finally giving them the power to push the “equity” they’ve chased since the Biden administration.

3. The end of the American dream

While Elon Musk’s “high basic income” is a novel idea, the reality of a socialist system means that most of us will get a meager allowance while the elite keep the lion’s share for themselves. In doing so, this will create a larger divide between the upper class and lower class. At the same time, the middle class who can’t work, can’t earn money, and can’t get a leg up will also fall into the lower-class bracket.

Under UBI, the middle class will be hollowed out, permanently relegating the majority of Americans to poverty. Even worse, this new system will ensure that no one can escape the lower class simply because they don’t have a way to earn more money than the elites are willing to give. Job scarcity and financial dependence will keep the poor in check, and the American dream will cease to exist.

4. Freedom isn’t free

Our forefathers promised the people life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They made a social contract, one that still stands to this day. But if the jobs go away, UBI is instated, and the people must depend on someone else for their next paycheck, the Declaration of Independence loses its power.

Simply put, the people can’t be free if we’re forced to depend on politicians, benefactors, or elitists to provide our way of life. Forced dependence, by any other name, is a form of slavery. Universal basic income gives the elite the power to take our rights and render our founding documents null and void.

5. One step closer to the end times

Last but not least, UBI is one of the final levers required to spread the mark of the beast, the precursor to the end times.

In the New International Version of the Bible, Revelation 13:16-17 says: “It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.”

This doesn’t just mean you can’t buy or sell products unless someone says so. It also means you would need the mark to receive UBI payments.

To put it bluntly, it’s easier to force the people to sell their souls when their means to work, earn money, and be free are all taken away. Even if UBI isn’t the mark itself, it’s a Trojan horse that will usher in top-down control that can be exploited by the most evil forces our world has ever known. It’s exactly what the devil wants and needs before the book of Revelation comes to pass.

Is universal basic income inevitable?

In a word, no, not yet. The things above can only happen if the two things below about the ongoing AI race are true:

AI will be effective enough to fully replace human jobs, a feat that’s proving difficult with continuous hallucinations, mistakes, and more.

AI will have the power to produce endless mountains of cash. There can only be enough basic income for everybody — even in small amounts — if AI can print infinite money.

Assuming these are true, more roadblocks stand in the way of an AI-controlled economy.

A crippled economy

Businesses are currently run by people who buy products and services from other human-led companies. Some businesses sell products to each other (B2B), while other businesses sell straight to consumers (B2C). This cycle is the beating heart of capitalism.

If companies are suddenly all run by the same AI platforms, they’ll no longer need to buy digital services from each other to get work done. They can simply use AI to build custom versions for their own companies at little or no extra cost, thus cutting out third-party vendors and partners, which will ultimately make some companies obsolete. In fact, this loophole has the power to take down the entire digital B2B market.

On the commerce side, consumers face a different problem. They can’t use AI to manufacture physical products for themselves — like iPhones, PCs, and game consoles — but under the universal basic income strategy, they are more likely to hold their money for necessary purchases than to spend it like they do today. This monumental shift in spending habits could also cripple companies and the market, or at the very least, it could stifle year-over-year growth.