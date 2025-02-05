AI, global power, and the end of human jobs — are we ready?

In the Book of Genesis, a group of people in one small corner of the world decided they had reached such a level of intelligence and agency that they could build a tower to reach the heavens, standing on equal footing with God. Their arrogance was met with swift judgment. The Lord confused their language, scattering them across the earth.

That was the Tower of Babel. Now, mankind is trying again — not by building a physical tower but by constructing a new kind of god: artificial intelligence. But this time, it speaks only one language: ones and zeroes.

AI isn’t just another technological advancement — it’s a fundamental shift in power.

The race for artificial intelligence is no longer a question of if it will be completed. That ship has sailed. The only question now is: Who will be first? Whoever controls AI will control the world, and that won’t be determined in decades but rather within the next few years — or sooner.

China’s AI shockwave

For a long time, the United States was considered the leader in AI research and development. But last week, a global shockwave hit.

China’s DeepSeek AI chatbot just overtook OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the most downloaded AI assistant in the world. It claims to operate with less hardware and lower costs — meaning China may already be at parity with the United States in the race for artificial general intelligence, AI that will be indistinguishable from human cognition.

The stock market reacted accordingly. Nvidia, one of America’s leading AI chipmakers, saw its shares plummet in a massive global selloff. Trillions of dollars were wiped out in a single day.

This race is more pivotal than the Manhattan Project or the space race. If China wins, it’s game over.

The global elite’s AI power grab

But China isn’t the only competitor. The World Economic Forum just held its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and its theme for 2025 was dedicated solely to this topic: “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.”

The global elites aren’t just watching the AI arms race — they want to run it. They want to be at the head of the table when society is re-engineered to accommodate the AI revolution.

The World Economic Forum drew over 50 heads of state and more than 3,000 attendees from 130 countries. These are the world’s most powerful political leaders and the top-grossing corporations, and they all want control over what AI will mean for the rest of us.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset

Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum’s founder, has been planning for this for years. His book “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” laid out a blueprint for AI’s integration into every aspect of our lives. The notorious “Great Reset” wasn’t just a pandemic response concocted within the halls of Davos — it was an experiment, a test run for what’s coming next.

AI is about to bring disruption unlike anything we’ve seen before. Jobs won’t just change — they’ll be eliminated. Elon Musk has said that AI will create a world where “no job is needed.” Think about that. AI won’t merely eliminate some jobs; it will eliminate the necessity for human participation in any job.

The World Economic Forum’s own charts show that nearly every growing job is directly related to AI development, while most declining jobs are being replaced by AI. The media is already conditioning us to accept this future, telling us to expect “workforce shrinkage” over the next five years.

Estimates indicate that 300 million jobs are on the chopping block, and that’s just from the AI that’s already been developed. What happens when AI reaches the next stage?

The factory of the future: No humans allowed

The World Economic Forum is now urging manufacturers to embrace AI agents — automated workers that replace humans in nearly every job function. Historically, factories have dozens of human workers on assembly lines: Technicians fixing issues, managers overseeing operations, et cetera. The AI-powered factories of the future will be manned by one person. Where exactly are the new jobs that AI is supposed to create?

The world is being re-engineered before our eyes, and the people leading the charge — the global elites, China, private tech giants — are not accountable to you. They’re not accountable to anyone. They want to use AI to reshape society in their image, and they want us to accept it without question.

The Tower of Babel was a warning. When humanity tries to ascend to godhood, it doesn’t end well. AI isn’t just another technological advancement — it’s a fundamental shift in power. Unless we wake up to what’s happening, we’re going to find ourselves powerless in a world run by machines and the elites who control them.

