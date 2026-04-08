Burchett claims alien 'machinery' could destroy us in 'a blink of an eye'

The loose-lipped Republican politician made fresh, wild assertions about classified government meetings, the alleged existence of alien programs, and secret forced breeding programs crossing aliens and humans.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) continued his recent extraterrestrial revelations in a recent interview, just as NASA is circling the moon.

'This is what the guy told me.'

During a discussion with TMZ hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, Burchett was asked to elaborate on a closed-door meeting he had in a "secure setting" with an unnamed official.

Burchett quickly told the hosts that the individual "gave addresses, they gave times and dates," and that the people who were in the meeting included those from the "executive branch of previous presidents, not this current president."

After those remarks, TMZ's Levin got more specific, asking directly about reports of "pieces of machinery" and "life" that were alleged found and did not "seem earthly."

Levin asked Burchett to address the existence of either or both.

"I'd say you'd be safe to say both," the Republican replied.

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Pushing things further, TMZ asked Burchett if it was true that "a member of our government" told him that a piece of alien machinery "interacted in some form with people."

Burchett simply replied, "Yeah, they have ... it's pretty wild."

"I'm not going to lie to you," the 61-year-old continued, claiming he would even take a polygraph test to prove it. "This is what the guy told me."

Burchett then recalled an interaction he had with a "very high-ranking naval official" who allegedly described underwater crafts to him that were the size of "a football field moving at over 200 miles an hour."

Burchett's story placed the meeting at his own office and concluded with the military official pulling him "up close" and saying, "Tim, they're real."

The official then left out the side door, which Burchett said "nobody ever uses," describing it as "kind of weird."

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Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Burchett actually dispelled any idea that Earth is in danger, saying he did not believe there was an imminent threat just because the unknown forces could destroy humanity if they so chose to.

"I don't think we're at danger of this. I mean, if these things exist, as I think they do, they could have destroyed us with a blink of an eye. I just don't see that," the congressman explained.

He then added, "But I do think they have the technology and the capabilities of something that we can't understand or we can't grasp."

The eyebrow-raising interview concluded with Burchett commenting on recent remarks by former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Gaetz had told host Benny Johnson about "enforced breeding programs" that involved "captured aliens" who were forced to breed with humans "to create some hybrid race that could engage in intergalactic communication."

"That's a true story," Burchett claimed. The congressman said that he, Gaetz, and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) went to an unspecified location in Florida, where the group of politicians was first turned away. That was until Gaetz "made a phone call to somebody at the Pentagon."

"All of a sudden they opened the doors," Burchett recalled.

It was then that a group of pilots allegedly told the politicians about the breeding program.

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