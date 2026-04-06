Will the Iran war tip the scales in the race to replace MTG?

The special election to replace former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia could have a lot more to do with foreign policy than candidates initially anticipated.

Greene's falling out with President Donald Trump marked a major fracture within the GOP, prompting a special election to fill her seat on Tuesday. Apart from the typical party distinctions, foreign policy could be the deciding factor between the Democrat and Republican nominees vying to represent Georgia's 14th congressional district.

'He has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.'

Democratic nominee Shawn Harris has taken a harsh stance against the ongoing war in Iran, which has become increasingly unpopular with voters, while Republican nominee Clay Fuller has remained a supporter of the conflict.

The horseshoe theory about the political spectrum seems to be in full swing as Greene's increasingly critical remarks about the war and the Trump administration more broadly seem to echo Harris' positions far more than Fuller's.

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Days before the special election, Greene doubled down on her criticism of the war, condemning Trump's Easter ultimatum to Iran.

"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness," Greene said in a response to Trump's post threatening to attack civilian infrastructure like power plants and bridges. "I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

"Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing," Greene added. "On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies."

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Greene has refrained from endorsing either candidate, although Fuller has secured support from Trump. While an endorsement from Trump would typically all but guarantee the candidate's success, especially in a rural, red district in Georgia, Harris narrowly outperformed his Republican challenger in March.

In a crowded 17-candidate race, Harris brought in 37% while Fuller finished with 35%. The candidates' respective numbers were likely affected by the many candidates who no longer qualify for Tuesday's election. It should also be noted that a Trump-endorsed Greene beat Harris by nearly 30% back in 2024.

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