Female Christian kindergarten teacher pleads guilty to child seduction; court docs reveal she had sex with girl in church

A former Christian school teacher in Indiana has learned her fate after pleading guilty to child sex crimes with a student, according to court records.

Torrie Lemon, 24, pleaded guilty to felony child seduction in Hamilton County last Thursday, according to WTHR-TV.

'It started with hugs, then longer hugs, then kissing, and then sexual acts.'

Lemon was sentenced to 40 days in prison and nearly four years of probation.

Law enforcement launched an investigation in April 2025.

Lemon — who taught at Colonial Christian School, which includes pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students and is located on the north side of Indianapolis — was accused of having sex with a student while she was a chaperone on a school trip to South Carolina.

Citing court documents, WXIN-TV said a friend of the victim reportedly borrowed the victim’s phone and found sexual text messages between Lemon and the victim — and the friend told a teacher.

The IndyStar obtained court documents saying a student informed a teacher after finding a video on the victim's phone of Lemon and the victim kissing.

Court docs said the teacher confiscated the student's phone, informed the victim's parents, and filed a report with the Indiana Department of Child Services as well as with police in South Carolina.

The victim told an officer with the Greenville Police Department that she was "in a relationship" with Lemon, according to court documents.

Lemon informed a Greenville officer that she "was having an inappropriate relationship with a student from her school" for a few months, court records stated.

Court documents added that school officials immediately sent Lemon home from the South Carolina trip, and the parents of the victim picked up the victim.

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On April 14, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department interviewed the victim.

The student said she started texting and hanging out with Lemon in January 2025 as friends, but the messages "quickly began turning sexual," WXIN reported.

The student told police she never intended their relationship to turn sexual since "she knew it was wrong," but the pair did have sexual relations in March 2025, according to court documents the IndyStar obtained.

The IndyStar reported that the detective also learned that the two "had sex at Lemon's on-campus apartment, in a church, and at the student's house."

The student's mother told a detective she considered Lemon a "family friend," and the family allowed Lemon to stay at their house on several occasions after she moved to Indiana from New Hampshire, according to court records.

Court documents also indicated that the student's father said his daughter began talking about age of consent laws in Indiana after the two met.

'I love you more than I can describe.'

The mother told authorities that her daughter and Lemon "quickly" developed a friendship over a few months, court documents stated.

Court records also show that the mother discovered text messages between Lemon and her daughter that read "I can't wait to see you," and "I saw you across the room and wanted to give you a hug."

According to court documents, the mother confronted Lemon, who told the mother nothing inappropriate was happening.

The mother was "upset" after sexual misconduct accusations surfaced, court docs said.

Court records also said detectives examined the daughter's cell phone for evidence, but most of the text messages between the student and teacher had been permanently deleted.

The digital forensics unit of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department could not recover most of the deleted data from the student's phone, but the unit did recover some communications between the pair, according to court documents.

The IndyStar reported that some of the messages read, "Thank you for an amazing night and morning," and "I love you more than I can describe."

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Lemon was fired from her teaching position in June 2025, WXIN reported.

In Lemon's exit interview with the school's principal, she confessed to having an inappropriate relationship with a student and said that "it started with hugs, then longer hugs, then kissing, and then sexual acts," according to the IndyStar.

WXIN reported that the victim said they "started out as just friends," but that she and Lemon "began making sexual jokes and talking about attraction to women."

Court docs say the victim told investigators that she and Lemon "wanted it to just be a friendship" because they knew a sexual relationship "went against their beliefs as Christians, and it was also against the law."

According to court documents, the 17-year-old girl told police that Lemon kissed her during a school trip to Wabash, Indiana.

WXIN reported:

The victim then said she and Lemon began touching each other sexually while hanging out in March at her parents’ house. This reportedly escalated, with the victim regularly visiting Lemon’s apartment — located on Colonial Christian School grounds — to have sex.

Lemon was arrested in Hamilton County in June 2025 and pleaded guilty to felony child seduction.

Lemon also was hit with two additional counts of child seduction tied to the same investigation in Marion County, according to WXIN.

WXIN reported that Lemon was booked into Marion County Jail on Nov. 9, 2025, and released the same day after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

Lemon is set to appear Friday in a Marion County court where she is set to be sentenced after a change of plea hearing, WXIN added.

Neither the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, nor Colonial Christian School immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

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