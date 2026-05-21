Die-hard Trump supporter in San Diego 'fighting for his life' after an apparently violent confrontation

Perhaps the most outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in San Diego was seriously injured after what the California Post called a "brutal attack" outside the man's infamous "Trump House."

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Escondido police arrived on the scene to find a man with severe injuries lying on the ground while a utility worker reportedly restrained another individual.

'Whenever I went to visit, I made sure to swing by that place and shout stuff at them.'

The injured man was rushed to a nearby trauma center in what is believed to be critical condition. The Post did not identify the injured victim but indicated he is the owner of the "Trump House" on Buchanan Street and that he is "fighting for his life."

According to the Post, blood could be seen dripping from the curb near the home, and one suspect was arrested.

Escondido Police Department Lt. Robert Craig confirmed that the department had responded to a report of an assault, that one suspect is in custody, and that the "investigation is still ongoing," the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

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For years, the notorious Escondido residence has been covered with pro-Trump, pro-MAGA, and pro-America paraphernalia, including flags, signs, and red, white, and blue colors, an ostentatious political display that has generated feelings of animosity among other residents.

According to the Post, one online commenter said of the "Trump House," "My buddy lived down the street from him. Whenever I went to visit, I made sure to swing by that place and shout stuff at them."

Another called for the owner to be reported to authorities for allegedly violating state election laws. "Any neighbor can complain to the city. No campaign flags or signs are allowed more than 90 days from an election," the person said. "California state law. Please file a complaint. The more the better."

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